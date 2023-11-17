Jorge Martin (7th): "Ducati data will help me"

Jorge Martin started the Qatar GP with the best FP1 time, but in the one-hour practice session on Friday evening the world championship runner-up then stumbled badly: after 25 minutes he was only in 22nd and last place, 3.387 seconds behind the leader, and only after chasing times did he move into the top 10. Pramac team manager Gino Borsoi spoke openly of a disastrous pace. What had happened?

"It was a tough day," said the 25-year-old Spaniard. "As you could see, I had quite a lot of difficulties at the start of the practice session. I still don't understand why it was like that, but I think it was bad tyres. I was in danger of crashing in every corner. I tried to stay calm, but it wasn't easy. But then I understood that something was wrong and with the normal tyre I was fast. It wasn't easy, but I'm happy to be in Q2."

Did the title contender have problems with the front or rear tyre? "With both," he replied when asked. "I don't know if it was because I was already using them in FP1. Because I wanted to understand a bit what it would be like for qualifying on Saturday. But the tyres only had two laps on them, so it's strange that they didn't work in the evening. I lost three seconds on the front runners, so something was definitely wrong."

However, the Madrilenean assured that his general feeling about the newly tarmaced Losail International Circuit was good. "In terms of grip, I felt super-good in the evening, and I was fast again in the last two runs. But it's quite complicated when you come from 1:56 times and then ride 1:53 min. I had no references, no lines... It was mentally challenging to understand in two laps how I could get to the limit. I wasn't at the limit yet as seventh, but I was quite close. That gives me confidence. I also think I handled it in a really mature way to not make a mistake in that situation and get a fast lap."

"I was so slow, then it's hard to stay calm. I said to my crew chief Romagnoli that I wouldn't go out on track again until we had the new tyre. Because it was pointless, I could have crashed and injured myself," said Martin. The result: "I lost the entire practice session. We certainly don't have much information for tomorrow."

The exchange of data between the Ducati teams suits the "Martinator" this time, after he had not necessarily shown himself to be in favour of this policy cultivated in Borgo Panigale in Sepang. "Having the information from Ducati will help me a lot today," he confirmed. "I believe that all the riders have tried different tyres. So we will try to understand which tyre we can use for the sprint."

MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):

1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446

10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718

13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861

16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935

17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078

18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162

20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411

21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598

MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min

2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292

5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213

16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589

18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784

20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800

21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036