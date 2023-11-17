Brad Binder (KTM/4th): "Don't know where we stand"

It was a day of mixed emotions for the Red Bull KTM MotoGP Team in Qatar. While Jack Miller threw away his RC16 twice, Brad Binder achieved a solid result on Friday with fourth place.

After the first MotoGP day in Qatar, fourth-placed Brad Binder was surprised by the conditions and the relatively few insights he was able to gather. The South African from the Red Bull KTM team rode to fourth position with a time of 1:52.955 minutes on the 5.380 kilometre Losail Circuit, one tenth of a second off Raúl Fernández (Aprilia), who finished Friday in the lead.

"A solid first day. The track was in a much worse condition in the first practice session than I had expected," emphasised "Brad Attack" in an interview on Friday evening. "Very dirty, especially with the rain last night. So it really wasn't easy to get up to speed and put the pressure on."

"The track got better with every outing, which made it difficult to find the limit," said the 28-year-old. "I'm happy to have made it into Q2, which is the most important thing on a Friday. Overall, I can't complain."

In the first Qatar practice session, the lap times of all riders were 3.5 seconds behind the top times. The track was not in good condition. "Whenever we come to this type of track, we start from scratch, because the differences compared to last year are immense. With the conditions this afternoon, it's a waste of time," summarised the KTM factory rider. "It felt like we were riding in the rain, including the lean angle. Everything you do there doesn't provide any useful data or insights, because you're three or four seconds behind."

"In the evening, we were able to recognise for the first time what we needed to work on. However, as we had three sets of tyres available, it wasn't easy for us because we were out on different tyres for every run," said Binder. "It's difficult to understand, we tried a lot and I don't know exactly where we are. We might be a step behind, but I think that's true for a lot of people."

