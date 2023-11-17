Brad Binder (KTM/4th): "Don't know where we stand"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
After the first MotoGP day in Qatar, fourth-placed Brad Binder was surprised by the conditions and the relatively few insights he was able to gather. The South African from the Red Bull KTM team rode to fourth position with a time of 1:52.955 minutes on the 5.380 kilometre Losail Circuit, one tenth of a second off Raúl Fernández (Aprilia), who finished Friday in the lead.
"A solid first day. The track was in a much worse condition in the first practice session than I had expected," emphasised "Brad Attack" in an interview on Friday evening. "Very dirty, especially with the rain last night. So it really wasn't easy to get up to speed and put the pressure on."
"The track got better with every outing, which made it difficult to find the limit," said the 28-year-old. "I'm happy to have made it into Q2, which is the most important thing on a Friday. Overall, I can't complain."
In the first Qatar practice session, the lap times of all riders were 3.5 seconds behind the top times. The track was not in good condition. "Whenever we come to this type of track, we start from scratch, because the differences compared to last year are immense. With the conditions this afternoon, it's a waste of time," summarised the KTM factory rider. "It felt like we were riding in the rain, including the lean angle. Everything you do there doesn't provide any useful data or insights, because you're three or four seconds behind."
"In the evening, we were able to recognise for the first time what we needed to work on. However, as we had three sets of tyres available, it wasn't easy for us because we were out on different tyres for every run," said Binder. "It's difficult to understand, we tried a lot and I don't know exactly where we are. We might be a step behind, but I think that's true for a lot of people."
MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):
1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251
7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359
9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446
10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480
11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494
12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718
13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721
14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853
15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861
16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935
17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078
18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162
20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411
21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417
22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598
MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min
2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229
4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292
5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501
11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568
12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213
16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589
18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678
19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784
20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800
21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951
22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036
Moto2, combined times after FP2, Doha (17.11.):
1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 1:58.059 min
2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.104 sec
3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.254
4th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.308
5th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.375
6th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.614
7th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.773
8th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.795
9th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.868
10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.053
11th Roberts, Kalex, + 1.172
12th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1.249
13th Vietti, Kalex, + 1.415
14th Foggia, Kalex, + 1.422
15th Escrig, Forward, + 1.447
Further:
25th Tulovic, Kalex, + 2.240