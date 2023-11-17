Pecco Bagnaia (8th): Not easy after Barcelona
"I'm very happy," emphasised Pecco Bagnaia on Friday evening in Doha. "With the cancelled lap time, I would have finished Friday in the top three," he calculated. In fact, he had to fear for a direct Q2 entry in a turbulent final practice phase, but in the end the Ducati factory rider held on to eighth place in the top 10.
"My feeling is great," confirmed the 26-year-old Italian. "For the first time, we are not changing anything on the bike, which is also great. My feeling with the tyres was also good in FP1," he listed, but then mentioned one caveat: "In the evening we had to try different front tyres and the feeling was not fantastic. The grip still needs to improve significantly. At the moment, the only tyre you can use for the race is the hard front tyre. But the hard tyre is really very hard and perhaps not the right choice for the cooler temperatures. We will wait for Saturday afternoon to understand if the grip has improved and then make a decision for the sprint."
On the most recent GP weekends, the defending champion also returned to his old strength on Fridays. He attributes the interim difficulties to a sticking point - the horror accident at the Catalunya GP.
"After Barcelona, we started to rebuild my feeling. That wasn't easy," Pecco admitted in retrospect. "It took a lot of time until I felt good and fast on my bike again. Considering the situation we were in, we achieved very good results. Thailand was already good, we made a small step there, then in Malaysia it was a big step for my feeling. On Thursday we worked perfectly here in Qatar to understand which set-up we should start with and the bike worked as I expected it to today."
The strong Aprilia performance was also in line with the expectations of the six-time winner this season. "I said to my team on Thursday that the Aprilia riders would definitely be the fastest on Friday. Because the grip level is quite low and they have an advantage in that case. They are very good in terms of edge grip and in the first phase of traction, but they destroy the tyre more than we do."
Bagnaia said of the day's fastest rider Raúl Fernández: "In FP1 I followed Raúl a bit, he rides very well and very smoothly. This is a good opportunity for him to get a good result. At the moment he is the fastest - I think he and I are similar in terms of pace. But it will be quite tricky for Saturday to understand the conditions and the tyres."
The fact that Marc Márquez was stuck in Pecco's slipstream while chasing times did not bother the world championship leader. "No, as has been the case all season, I prefer to be at the front and push as hard as I can," said Bagnaia, remaining calm. "If I push 100 per cent and have this good feeling on the bike, I can still be faster."
MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):
1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251
7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359
9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446
10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480
11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494
12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718
13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721
14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853
15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861
16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935
17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078
18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162
20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411
21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417
22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598
MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min
2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229
4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292
5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501
11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568
12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213
16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589
18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678
19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784
20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800
21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951
22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036