Marc Márquez (10th / Honda): "I feel relaxed"

Marc Márquez saved himself in the slipstream of Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia on Friday in MotoGP training in Doha directly into Q2. Afterwards, the Spaniard seemed relieved and analysed the conditions on the desert circuit, which have changed considerably.

"I feel relaxed," explained the eight-time World Champion. "Q1 is the worst practice session of the weekend, which is important now. It's true, the tarmac has more grip, but it was super slippery at the beginning, maybe from the storm on Thursday. "+

"The track gets faster with every session, the grip gets better. The line is very narrow, that's true. But the key will be to understand the grip on the track. The electronics can then intervene, you can set more engine braking and more torque when the grip improves. Then it's also about the tyres - we have many options. It will be difficult to choose the right option."

"I didn't use new tyres in the morning," revealed #MM93. "It wasn't necessary because I've already crashed 27 times this year. There are still two races to go... I didn't push, I was four seconds slower and just did laps. I cruised and took corner after corner. I then set my fastest time at the finish on very worn tyres - that's where you get the action!"

On the Doha track in general, Márquez said: "You have to do something! The dirt is a bit dangerous, especially for MotoGP. They should clean up the start straight in particular, that would be good. If one of the top guys has problems with the spinning tyres at the start, then the bike just stalls - the difference in speed is enormous. That's one of the important things. But if they can do it, then they should try to clean the track."

On the additional tyre options with an extra rear tyre, Márquez explained: "I think it's good. Last year it was very consistent, but now with the new tarmac the left-hand side drops quite a bit. But you have to keep an eye on it. The drop was very strong in the morning - then less so in the afternoon. But it's always good to have an extra option - just in case."

MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):

1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446

10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718

13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861

16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935

17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078

18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162

20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411

21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598

MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min

2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292

5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213

16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589

18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784

20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800

21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036