Marc Márquez (10th / Honda): "I feel relaxed"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Marc Márquez saved himself in the slipstream of Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia on Friday in MotoGP training in Doha directly into Q2. Afterwards, the Spaniard seemed relieved and analysed the conditions on the desert circuit, which have changed considerably.
"I feel relaxed," explained the eight-time World Champion. "Q1 is the worst practice session of the weekend, which is important now. It's true, the tarmac has more grip, but it was super slippery at the beginning, maybe from the storm on Thursday. "+
"The track gets faster with every session, the grip gets better. The line is very narrow, that's true. But the key will be to understand the grip on the track. The electronics can then intervene, you can set more engine braking and more torque when the grip improves. Then it's also about the tyres - we have many options. It will be difficult to choose the right option."
"I didn't use new tyres in the morning," revealed #MM93. "It wasn't necessary because I've already crashed 27 times this year. There are still two races to go... I didn't push, I was four seconds slower and just did laps. I cruised and took corner after corner. I then set my fastest time at the finish on very worn tyres - that's where you get the action!"
On the Doha track in general, Márquez said: "You have to do something! The dirt is a bit dangerous, especially for MotoGP. They should clean up the start straight in particular, that would be good. If one of the top guys has problems with the spinning tyres at the start, then the bike just stalls - the difference in speed is enormous. That's one of the important things. But if they can do it, then they should try to clean the track."
On the additional tyre options with an extra rear tyre, Márquez explained: "I think it's good. Last year it was very consistent, but now with the new tarmac the left-hand side drops quite a bit. But you have to keep an eye on it. The drop was very strong in the morning - then less so in the afternoon. But it's always good to have an extra option - just in case."
MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):
1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251
7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359
9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446
10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480
11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494
12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718
13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721
14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853
15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861
16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935
17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078
18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162
20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411
21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417
22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598
MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min
2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229
4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292
5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501
11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568
12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213
16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589
18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678
19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784
20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800
21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951
22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036