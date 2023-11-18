Pol Espargaró: Still with GASGAS at the Valencia test
After a year in the GASGAS Factory Tech3 Team at Pierer Mobility AG, 32-year-old Spaniard Pol Espargaró will have to slip into the role of test and replacement rider after the 2023 racing season. Whether he will then appear as a Red Bull KTM rider like Dani Pedrosa is still unclear. Pierer Mobility Motorsport Director Pit Beirer: "At the Valencia test on 28 November, Pol will definitely still be a member of the GASGAS-Tech3 project. From January onwards, it will be a new situation for us."
Will the GASGAS team, which will include Augusto Fernández and Pedro Acosta in 2024, test a carbon chassis for the first time in Valencia, which Binder and Miller have been using successfully since the Japan GP?
"It is possible that we will also try it there," KTM Race Director Pit Beirer told SPEEDWEEK.com. "But we are not planning to do any chassis comparisons there on this single day. Because we have many other things on the programme that we need to test."
And Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta (19) must first get a feel for the MotoGP KTM before he can evaluate new parts.
The carbon chassis will therefore be more of an issue for Augusto Fernández or Pol Espargaró.
Next season, Pol Espargaró will be the first to be called up if a rider at Red Bull KTM or GASGAS-Tech3 drops out due to clogging.
The Pierer Group will also receive a total of six wildcards. Two could be allocated to Dani Pedrosa (he rode in Jerez and Misano in 2023 and shone with 7th and 4th places), four could go to Pol Espargaró.
MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):
1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251
7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359
9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446
10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480
11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494
12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718
13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721
14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853
15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861
16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935
17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078
18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162
20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411
21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417
22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598
MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min
2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229
4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292
5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501
11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568
12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213
16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589
18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678
19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784
20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800
21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951
22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036