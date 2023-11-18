Pol Espargaró: Still with GASGAS at the Valencia test

After the Valencia GP, Pol Espargaró will (somewhat reluctantly) take on the role of test and reserve rider for the Pierer Group in 2024. For the time being, he will still be riding in GASGAS livery.

After a year in the GASGAS Factory Tech3 Team at Pierer Mobility AG, 32-year-old Spaniard Pol Espargaró will have to slip into the role of test and replacement rider after the 2023 racing season. Whether he will then appear as a Red Bull KTM rider like Dani Pedrosa is still unclear. Pierer Mobility Motorsport Director Pit Beirer: "At the Valencia test on 28 November, Pol will definitely still be a member of the GASGAS-Tech3 project. From January onwards, it will be a new situation for us."

Will the GASGAS team, which will include Augusto Fernández and Pedro Acosta in 2024, test a carbon chassis for the first time in Valencia, which Binder and Miller have been using successfully since the Japan GP?

"It is possible that we will also try it there," KTM Race Director Pit Beirer told SPEEDWEEK.com. "But we are not planning to do any chassis comparisons there on this single day. Because we have many other things on the programme that we need to test."

And Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta (19) must first get a feel for the MotoGP KTM before he can evaluate new parts.

The carbon chassis will therefore be more of an issue for Augusto Fernández or Pol Espargaró.

Next season, Pol Espargaró will be the first to be called up if a rider at Red Bull KTM or GASGAS-Tech3 drops out due to clogging.

The Pierer Group will also receive a total of six wildcards. Two could be allocated to Dani Pedrosa (he rode in Jerez and Misano in 2023 and shone with 7th and 4th places), four could go to Pol Espargaró.

