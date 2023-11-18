Luca Marini (Ducati/6th): HRC haven't announced anything yet

Luca Marini secured a relatively relaxed 6th place on the grid for Saturday's Qualifying 2. Valentino Rossi's brother was even the second-best Ducati rider behind his compatriot Fabio Di Giannantonio on the Gresini Ducati, who is fighting to stay in the premier class.

"It was a very stressful day for us, because the programme was very tight and the day was fully planned," said Luca. "There is a new asphalt here and we had a lot of tyres to try - it was two interesting sessions. We did a good job and now understand the situation better. We now have an idea for our tyre choice. We will have a look at our opponents' tyre choices and then make a good decision for sure."

"We need to make a better compromise to save the tyres. When the track is cleaner, it will be easier. At the moment we are putting a lot of pressure on the front tyre on the right side. That should be okay for the sprint, but for the main race we still have to find something to avoid graining."

"The hard tyre works well, we also used it in the dark. But this tyre is pretty much at the limit. It's a bit like Misano. Pecco has already tried this tyre. But if there's just a cloud over the sun, the temperature is three degrees lower. That's why I think we'll use the soft tyre, but we have to watch out for graining on the right flank."

"It's the way the corners are set up and they are very long on the right flank. The front tyre has little grip because of the sand on the track. But here, where you don't brake so hard, the soft front tyre also works very well. The hard tyre is a good tyre everywhere, but I'm worried about the temperature."

On the specific set-up with a rather long motorbike, Marini confirms: "If there is little grip, a big motorbike is always a problem. In Misano there is a lot of rubber on the track. Here it is very difficult because of the sand and the tarmac with a lot of oil. I think it will be much better next year. It just needs a little time."

Commenting on the huge adaptations in the Losail paddock, Luca said: "They have done a good job - it's wonderful. The paddock is fantastic, you can lie down on the sofa. The offices are nice, maybe the air conditioning is a bit too strong," he laughed in the extremely cool Media Centre.

Luca had nothing new to report on his probable future at Repsol-Honda (for two years). In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, Mooney-VR46 Team Director Uccio Salucci had asked HRC to let him know by Friday in Doha at the latest whether the deal would work out. Because he has to make the preparations for the Valencia test on 28 November. And there are only ten days left until then.

MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):

1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446

10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718

13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861

16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935

17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078

18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162

20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411

21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598

MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min

2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292

5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213

16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589

18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784

20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800

21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036