Jack Miller (KTM/11th): Now with sissy bar at the rear

Jack Miller tested a new, futuristic-looking rear wing on his Red Bull KTM on Friday in Qatar. He missed out on direct entry into Q2 by a hair's breadth after finishing 11th.

Earlier in the second MotoGP practice session in Qatar, which was held under floodlights and decisive for Qualifying 2, Miller had already set a fast lap of 1m 53.349s and was temporarily in eighth place. Due to a clutch problem, "Thrikker Miller" was unable to improve further with the second soft rear tyre and therefore had to settle for eleventh place, 0.014 seconds behind Marc Márquez.

Together with well-known colleagues such as Álex Márquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Malaysia winner Enea Bastianini and Fabio Quartararo, he will therefore face the acid test in Q1 on Saturday. Only the two best riders from this competition will advance to Q2 of the top 12.

"At the beginning of the first practice session in the afternoon, the track felt like I had forgotten how to ride a motorbike," he said, describing the initial egg dance on the Losail track, which initially offered hardly any grip due to the fine desert sand of Qatar. "Fortunately, the track got better from lap to lap. In the second practice session in the evening, I was immediately one second faster than my afternoon best time," said Miller.

Everything went smoothly during his "time attack" with the first soft rear tyre, but "Thriller Miller" was unable to improve significantly at the second attempt. He is now only eleventh in the rankings with a time of 1:53.337 minutes. "I had a small problem with the clutch and got close to my best time again, but I had to work a lot harder to do so. We could definitely have improved further, but these things happen," explained Miller.

One of the positive aspects of the day was another successful test with a new exhaust that Miller uses exclusively. "The torque character is getting more pleasant. What I need and what the Michelin tyres need here and there is a smoother transition from closed to open throttle, and this exhaust system helps me with that," explained Miller, talking about a certain big bang effect.

He also tested a newly designed rear wing, which is much more complicated than the usual square-looking aero box. "What did I test? A sissy bar for the pillion rider," grinned Miller.

However, he was not yet in a position to give precise details about the effectiveness of this sissy bar in the search for more traction on the rear wheel. "For a long time we were just wobbling around out there, barely putting our knee on the tarmac. Not ideal conditions for testing - but we'll leave the new rear wing fitted and continue to ride with it on Saturday!"

MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):

1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446

10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718

13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861

16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935

17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078

18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162

20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411

21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598

MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min

2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292

5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213

16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589

18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784

20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800

21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036