Fabio Quartararo (21st): Yellow flags as red cloth
Maybe Fabio Quartararo (24) even dreamt about it last night. Fiercely waved yellow flags. And then woke up drenched in sweat. Because just as he was about to go on the hunt for times, Pol Espargaró and Jack Miller both ended up in the gravel of the Losail International Circuit.
"I was tearing my hair out. On my first attempt, I saw the yellow flag in the last sector. When I got a good first sector the second time, the yellow came straight after that," said "El Diablo".
"But I don't want to moan. This has happened to other riders on other weekends," said the 2021 MotoGP World Champion, immediately turning his attention to more important matters. "Our speed is right, especially over the distance. I'm more worried about setting a fast lap. We lose too much time when accelerating out of corners," said the twelve-time GP winner.
The reason for this is known. "The new tarmac offers an enormous amount of grip. The opponents utilise this better than we do. In third and fourth gear, we can't really move forwards. Here we are penalised for our shortcomings, especially for a single fast lap." For the sprint and race, however, the South Frenchman is more optimistic. "We have good consistency and, despite our lack of traction, a good qualifying time would actually have been possible."
Whether he will be able to overcome the hurdle for Q2 on Saturday is something the current ninth-placed rider in the world championship does not know. "A 1:52 lap might not have been possible on Friday, but a 1:53.0 or a 1:53.1 min would have been possible." With this time, he would at least have been classified in the top 10 in practice.
However, Quartararo is already much further ahead than most of his opponents in his tyre choice. "Certainly soft at the back in the sprint. I still have to look at the front. I might go for the hard rubber because it will be hot. I won't use the medium tyre under any circumstances. It feels very bad."
MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):
1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251
7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359
9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446
10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480
11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494
12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718
13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721
14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853
15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861
16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935
17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078
18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162
20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411
21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417
22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598
MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min
2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229
4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292
5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501
11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568
12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213
16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589
18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678
19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784
20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800
21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951
22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036