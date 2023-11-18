Fabio Quartararo (21st): Yellow flags as red cloth

The fact that Fabio Quartararo didn't put a single decent lap on the top-flat tarmac in qualifying in Doha was simply bad luck. The fact that his Yamaha lacked grip was more of a concern.

Maybe Fabio Quartararo (24) even dreamt about it last night. Fiercely waved yellow flags. And then woke up drenched in sweat. Because just as he was about to go on the hunt for times, Pol Espargaró and Jack Miller both ended up in the gravel of the Losail International Circuit.

"I was tearing my hair out. On my first attempt, I saw the yellow flag in the last sector. When I got a good first sector the second time, the yellow came straight after that," said "El Diablo".

"But I don't want to moan. This has happened to other riders on other weekends," said the 2021 MotoGP World Champion, immediately turning his attention to more important matters. "Our speed is right, especially over the distance. I'm more worried about setting a fast lap. We lose too much time when accelerating out of corners," said the twelve-time GP winner.

The reason for this is known. "The new tarmac offers an enormous amount of grip. The opponents utilise this better than we do. In third and fourth gear, we can't really move forwards. Here we are penalised for our shortcomings, especially for a single fast lap." For the sprint and race, however, the South Frenchman is more optimistic. "We have good consistency and, despite our lack of traction, a good qualifying time would actually have been possible."

Whether he will be able to overcome the hurdle for Q2 on Saturday is something the current ninth-placed rider in the world championship does not know. "A 1:52 lap might not have been possible on Friday, but a 1:53.0 or a 1:53.1 min would have been possible." With this time, he would at least have been classified in the top 10 in practice.

However, Quartararo is already much further ahead than most of his opponents in his tyre choice. "Certainly soft at the back in the sprint. I still have to look at the front. I might go for the hard rubber because it will be hot. I won't use the medium tyre under any circumstances. It feels very bad."

MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):

1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446

10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718

13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861

16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935

17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078

18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162

20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411

21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598

MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min

2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292

5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213

16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589

18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784

20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800

21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036