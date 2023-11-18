Augusto Fernández (9th): "My team helped me"

After qualifying in Q2, Augusto Fernández had to give his GASGAS-Tech3 crew a pat on the back. In the general uncertainty about the right tyre choice, they proved to have a good hand.

When Augusto Fernández (26) got stuck behind Jorge Martin on his RC16 in qualifying, hoping for a good slipstream, he didn't realise at first that the Spanish title contender was still having quite a struggle with the set-up of his Ducati. "It's true. I rode behind him for a while. He was still fast enough for me. And of course I would swap places with him in his starting position and his worries in a heartbeat," he smiled.

Because the GASGAS Factory RacingTech3 Team rider had problems of his own. "It's already tricky. The conditions on the track are so different at midday and in the evening, it's as if they were two different tracks. I had big problems with the rear tyre in particular and was completely unsettled. But I am one hundred per cent sure that many other riders felt the same way." Nevertheless, the 2022 Moto2 World Champion finally reached Q2 for the second time this season!

"I am happy. But my team helped me a lot," said the current seventeenth-placed rider in the World Championship. "I was completely unsure which tyres would really work. My crew then advised me to try the tyres from FP1. This tip was great. I suddenly had a normal feeling again while chasing times." In the end, this was enough for the MotoGP rookie, who had lost some of his initial consistency this season, to achieve a remarkable result as the second-best rider from the Pierer group.

However, Augusto Fernández knows that there is still work to be done to achieve a good result in the sprint and race. "We will have to do a lot on Saturday morning to get the set-up working. Because I don't know where I stand at the moment. I'm also not always getting good feedback on the front set-up at the moment."

MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):

1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446

10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718

13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861

16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935

17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078

18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162

20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411

21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598

MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min

2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292

5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213

16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589

18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784

20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800

21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036