Augusto Fernández (9th): "My team helped me"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
When Augusto Fernández (26) got stuck behind Jorge Martin on his RC16 in qualifying, hoping for a good slipstream, he didn't realise at first that the Spanish title contender was still having quite a struggle with the set-up of his Ducati. "It's true. I rode behind him for a while. He was still fast enough for me. And of course I would swap places with him in his starting position and his worries in a heartbeat," he smiled.
Because the GASGAS Factory RacingTech3 Team rider had problems of his own. "It's already tricky. The conditions on the track are so different at midday and in the evening, it's as if they were two different tracks. I had big problems with the rear tyre in particular and was completely unsettled. But I am one hundred per cent sure that many other riders felt the same way." Nevertheless, the 2022 Moto2 World Champion finally reached Q2 for the second time this season!
"I am happy. But my team helped me a lot," said the current seventeenth-placed rider in the World Championship. "I was completely unsure which tyres would really work. My crew then advised me to try the tyres from FP1. This tip was great. I suddenly had a normal feeling again while chasing times." In the end, this was enough for the MotoGP rookie, who had lost some of his initial consistency this season, to achieve a remarkable result as the second-best rider from the Pierer group.
However, Augusto Fernández knows that there is still work to be done to achieve a good result in the sprint and race. "We will have to do a lot on Saturday morning to get the set-up working. Because I don't know where I stand at the moment. I'm also not always getting good feedback on the front set-up at the moment."
MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):
1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251
7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359
9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446
10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480
11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494
12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718
13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721
14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853
15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861
16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935
17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078
18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162
20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411
21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417
22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598
MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min
2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229
4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292
5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501
11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568
12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213
16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589
18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678
19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784
20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800
21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951
22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036