Lusail Q1: Best time for Zarco ahead of Aleix Márquez

At the Lusail Circuit on Saturday afternoon, the two Ducati riders Johann Zarco and Alex Márquez secured their place in Q1.

Among the riders who did not qualify directly for Qualifying 2 on Friday were some very prominent names: With Miller, Alex Márquez, Morbidelli, Pol Espargaró, Bezzecchi, Zarco, Mir, Bastianini, Oliveira, Lecuona, Honda, Quartararo and Nakagami, Q1 was more prestigious than ever before. And only the fastest two aces would progress to Q2, where the top twelve grid positions would be allocated.

The first fastest time was set by Jack Miller with 1:53.324 min, then Morbidelli trumped him with 1:53.207 min. This Franky Morbidelli had bumped Aleix Espargaró shortly before in the second free practice (30 minutes), who then had to ride off the track, the two brawlers then behaved somewhat hot-headedly, one could observe a kind of scuffle on the bikes. The FIM stewards took a close look at these manoeuvres and Morbidelli had to reckon with a penalty.

The next front-runner was Johann Zarco on the Pramac-Ducati, who took first place with a 1:53.069 min. 2nd Morbidelli. 3rd Miller. 4th Bastianini. 5th Alex Márquez, who had crashed in FP2.

Events came thick and fast on the second lap. Alex Márquez roared into first place with a 1'52.437, but Zarco countered in no time with a 1'52.382. 3rd Qartararo. 4th Miller. 5th Oloiveira, 6th Morbidelli, 7th Bastianini. One minute to go.

Bastianini then got very annoyed with Lecuona, who stood in his way.

Q1 Lusail result, 28.11.

1st Zarco, Ducati, 1'52.382

2nd Alex Mázquez, Ducati, +0.055

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, +0.122

4th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.142

5th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.446

6th Miller, KTM, + 0.507

7th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.717

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM

10th Mir, Honda

11th Lecuona, Honda

12th Nakagami, Honda