Qatar GP: Pole for Luca Marini ahead of Gresini duo

The Ducati GP22 riders dominated Qualifying 2 of the Qatar GP. Pecco Bagnaia placed 4th on the grid ahead of his title rival Jorge Martin, while Marc Márquez managed 7th in the slipstream.

In a high-calibre Qualifying 1, Johann Zarco and Alex Márquez took the last two Q2 tickets and thus joined the top 10 of Friday in the battle for pole position - led by RNF-Aprilia rider Raúl Fernández, who, however, had crashed in the previous FP2.

Gresini Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio set the first benchmark time in Qualifying 2 with a 1:52.188 min - and was thus immediately below Zarco's all-time lap record from Q1, which was only valid for a short time.

World Championship runner-up Jorge Martin had to abort his first time chase because he had caught up with Aleix Espargaró, but in his second attempt he moved up to the provisional front row behind "Diggia" and Luca Marini.

In the final run, Fabio Di Giannantonio went one better and lowered his own best time to a 1'51.829. His team-mate Alex Márquez set the second 1'51s time, giving Gresini a one-two lead before VR46 protégé Luca Marini snatched pole position from the Faenza-based squad.

Behind the three GP22 riders, world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia led the second row ahead of his title rival Jorge Martin and his Pramac team-mate Johann Zarco. Marc Márquez once again chose Bagnaia to be his driving force and rode in his slipstream to 7th place on the grid.

Already stuck in Q1 were, among others, world championship bronze medallist Marco Bezzecchi, Yamaha ace Fabio Quartararo and Sepang winner Enea Bastianini, who had Rins' replacement Iker Lecuona in his way on a fast lap.

MotoGP result Q2, Doha (18.11.):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1:51.762 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +0.067 sec

3rd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.136

4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.274

5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.296

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.339

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.341

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.413

9. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.586

10. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.704

11th Binder, KTM, + 0.967

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.022



The rest of the grid:

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1'52.504 min

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, 1'52.524

15th Bastianini, Ducati, 1'52.828

16th Miller, KTM, 1'52.889

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1'53.099

18th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 1'53.143

19th Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1'53.362

20th Mir, Honda, 1'53.570

21. Lecuona, Honda, 1'53.838

22nd Nakagami, Honda, 1'54.360