Qatar GP: Pole for Luca Marini ahead of Gresini duo
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In a high-calibre Qualifying 1, Johann Zarco and Alex Márquez took the last two Q2 tickets and thus joined the top 10 of Friday in the battle for pole position - led by RNF-Aprilia rider Raúl Fernández, who, however, had crashed in the previous FP2.
Gresini Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio set the first benchmark time in Qualifying 2 with a 1:52.188 min - and was thus immediately below Zarco's all-time lap record from Q1, which was only valid for a short time.
World Championship runner-up Jorge Martin had to abort his first time chase because he had caught up with Aleix Espargaró, but in his second attempt he moved up to the provisional front row behind "Diggia" and Luca Marini.
In the final run, Fabio Di Giannantonio went one better and lowered his own best time to a 1'51.829. His team-mate Alex Márquez set the second 1'51s time, giving Gresini a one-two lead before VR46 protégé Luca Marini snatched pole position from the Faenza-based squad.
Behind the three GP22 riders, world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia led the second row ahead of his title rival Jorge Martin and his Pramac team-mate Johann Zarco. Marc Márquez once again chose Bagnaia to be his driving force and rode in his slipstream to 7th place on the grid.
Already stuck in Q1 were, among others, world championship bronze medallist Marco Bezzecchi, Yamaha ace Fabio Quartararo and Sepang winner Enea Bastianini, who had Rins' replacement Iker Lecuona in his way on a fast lap.
MotoGP result Q2, Doha (18.11.):
1st Marini, Ducati, 1:51.762 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +0.067 sec
3rd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.136
4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.274
5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.296
6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.339
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.341
8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.413
9. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.586
10. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.704
11th Binder, KTM, + 0.967
12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.022
The rest of the grid:
13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1'52.504 min
14th Quartararo, Yamaha, 1'52.524
15th Bastianini, Ducati, 1'52.828
16th Miller, KTM, 1'52.889
17th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1'53.099
18th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 1'53.143
19th Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1'53.362
20th Mir, Honda, 1'53.570
21. Lecuona, Honda, 1'53.838
22nd Nakagami, Honda, 1'54.360