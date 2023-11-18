Aleix Espargaró: Grid penalty and 10,000 euros fine

After the unsportsmanlike scenes between Aleix Espargaró and Franco Morbidelli in the actually insignificant FP2, the Aprilia rider was penalised for hitting the helmet of his MotoGP colleague.

Aleix Espargaró and Franco Morbidelli got in each other's way in FP2 of the Qatar GP on Saturday afternoon, resulting in an unpleasant altercation in which emotions got the better of the 34-year-old Spaniard in particular: The Aprilia factory rider hit the Yamaha rider on the helmet.

The FIM MotoGP stewards investigated the incident and made a statement: The "aggressive behaviour" was detrimental to the interests of the sport and was therefore deemed by the rule makers to be a violation of Article 3.3.2.2 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations.

Aleix Espargaró was therefore fined 10,000 euros and will also be moved back six places on the grid for the full distance of the GP race.