Repsol-Honda also enquired with Toprak Razgatlioglu

Repsol-Honda has not yet confirmed the signing of Luca Marini.

Even a week after SPEEDWEEK.com's exclusive revelation that Luca Marini will surprisingly take over the Repsol Honda seat (for two years) and that three-time Moto2 season winner Fermin Aldeguer will join Valentino Rossi's Mooney VR46-Ducati team at the age of 18, official confirmations from the teams are still missing.

There are several reasons for this. Firstly, Marini's manager Francesco Secchiaroli has to study and translate every line of the 27-page HRC contract. At the same time, the Mooney team has to come to an agreement with Aldeguer's manager Héctor Faubel and negotiate the transfer fee with Speed-up team owner Luca Boscoscuro.

And then Pramac-Ducati team owner Paolo Campinoti apparently intervened, offering Aldeguer a MotoGP contract and a genuine Desmosedici works bike for 2025.

The highly talented Aldeguer would then have been able to fulfil his speed-up Moto2 contract. And Pramac wants to remain the most successful Ducati customer team in the competition with Gresini and Mooney VR46...

And Mooney VR46 should have negotiated with Tony Arbolino again.

But the parties involved at Ducati, Mooney and Repsol-Honda are largely in agreement and the announcement of the two deals is said to be only a matter of hours away. Mooney team director Uccio Salucci had hoped for an announcement on Friday here in Doha.

Turkey's Toprak Razgatlioglu, the 2022 Superbike World Champion on Yamaha, also appeared at the Lusail Circuit on Saturday. In an interview with motogp.com TV reporter Jack Appleyard, he explained: "I have been approached by a MotoGP team, but I am now tied to the BMW Superbike factory team for two years until the end of 2025. After that, we can talk about MotoGP contracts."

Toprak Razgatlioglu and his manager Kenan Sofuoglu support their compatriot Deniz Öncü in the Moto3 class in Doha.

You don't have to be a prophet to visualise this: The team that was interested in Toprak was Repsol-Honda, adding another top star to the list of potential candidates.

HRC had previously turned down riders such as Acosta, Viñales, Oliveira, Zarco, Aleix Espargaró and Pol Espargaró.

MotoGP result Q2, Doha (18.11.):

1st Marini, Ducati, 1'51.762 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.067 sec

3rd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.136

4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.274

5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.296

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.339

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.341

8th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.413

9. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.586

10. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.704

11th Binder, KTM, + 0.967

12th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.022



The rest of the grid:

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1'52.504 min

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, 1'52.524

15th Bastianini, Ducati, 1'52.828

16th Miller, KTM, 1'52.889

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, 1'53.099

18th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 1'53.143

19th Pol Espargaró, KTM, 1'53.362

20th Mir, Honda, 1'53.570

21. Lecuona, Honda, 1'53.838

22nd Nakagami, Honda, 1'54.360