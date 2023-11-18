Doha, sprint: Martin wins and makes it exciting!

Pramac Ducati ace Jorge Martin reduced his gap to Pecco Bagnaia to seven points in the Qatar GP sprint. It is therefore clear that the MotoGP title decision has been postponed until the finale in Valencia.

Under the floodlights of the Lusail International Circuit, the Ducati GP22 riders were in better form, at least in qualifying: Luca Marini, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Márquez formed the front row of the grid.

However, the focus was on the second row with a view to the 2023 title fight: World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia started from 4th on the grid alongside Jorge Martin.

The challenger from the Prima Pramac Racing Team was determined from the start and reduced his deficit in the championship standings to seven points with his eighth sprint win, as Bagnaia was unable to finish higher than fifth. It is now clear that the 2023 MotoGP World Champion will not be crowned until the finale in Valencia.

How the sprint went:

Start: Pole-setter Marini takes the lead ahead of Alex Márquez, the title rivals touch in turn 1 - and Martin takes third place ahead of Bagnaia. "Diggia" is passed through to 7th place in the starting phase.



Lap 1: Martin makes a mistake and falls behind Bagnaia and Marc Márquez. Crash involving Bastianini, Aleix Espargaró and Oliveira in turn 6, apparently caused by Morbidelli.



Lap 2: Martin passes Márquez in turn 1 and sets his sights on Bagnaia - and soon after pushes past the world championship leader with contact! Di Giannantonio also passes the Ducati factory rider.



Lap 3: Martin closes the gap to the leading Marini and Alex Márquez, Diggia also follows. Bagnaia is just under half a second behind. Binder sends Marc Márquez wide in the battle for 6th place, the Repsol Honda rider drops back to 9th.



Lap 4: Marini has Alex Márquez on his tail, Martin and Diggia are also within striking distance. There is a gap of 0.6 seconds in front of Bagnaia, with Binder closing in behind.



Lap 5: Alex Márquez is first into turn 1, but cannot hold the line - Marini is through again. Martin continues to attack, takes 2nd place - and the lead at the start-finish line! The Gresini riders are fighting for 3rd place behind him, bringing Bagnaia a little closer.



6th lap: Martin gets half a second away. Di Giannantonio snatches 2nd place from Marini. Bagnaia (5th) is close to Alex Márquez, but Viñales and Binder are lurking behind him.



7th lap: Diggia closes in on the leading Martin. Bagnaia loses again to Alex Márquez.



Lap 8: Bagnaia has to watch out for Viñales.



Lap 9: Diggia is within two tenths of the leading Martin.



Lap 10: The top two are close together, behind them there is a gap of 1.7 seconds to Marini, who in turn is able to keep Alex Márquez at bay. Bagnaia continues in 5th place.



Last lap: Martin leaves Diggia no chance and wins!

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, +19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, + 35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia

- Oliveira, Aprilia

MotoGP World Championship standings after 36 of 39 races:

1 .Bagnaia, 417 points. 2. Martin 410. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 257. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 179. 8. Marini 178. 9. Quartararo 158. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 155. 12. Di Giannantonio 109. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 70. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 638 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 337. 3. Aprilia 296. 4. Yamaha 178. 5. Honda 169.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 610 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 503. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 501. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 413. 5. Aprilia Racing 377. 6. Gresini Racing 264. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 251. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 92.