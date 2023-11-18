Jorge Martin (1st): "Had to push, every point counts"

Jorge Martin was still visibly struggling in Qatar on Friday and finished fifth behind his title rival Pecco Bagnaia in qualifying on Saturday. In the Tissot sprint, however, the rider from Madrid really turned up the heat and stormed to his eighth sprint victory with determination - including physical contact with his great rival. At the same time, Bagnaia was unable to finish higher than fifth, so the Pramac star reduced his deficit in the championship standings to seven points.

Where did the turnaround come from after the arduous first day on the Lusail International Circuit? "Well, maybe the experience I have helped me a bit. I already felt super strong with the hard rear tyre in the first session today. So I was pretty confident that I could win," said the "Martinator" with satisfaction on Saturday evening. "A good qualifying session was important - and I think it was a good qualifying session. The start also went well. After that, I made a small mistake, which allowed Pecco and Marc to overtake me. But I managed to stay calm and wait for my moment. I knew that the tyre wear would be quite big, so I tried to manage the tyres and be fast - and in the end I had the extra to beat them."

In fact, the world championship runner-up came off much better in the sprint than in his unsuccessful practice starts. "I certainly had a few doubts before the race because I didn't get off to a good start all weekend. I was always struggling with spinning, so I didn't know what to expect," he admitted. "Then with that great start I didn't expect to be third, after that I made the mistake... It's also difficult to overtake after that because the line is very tight. So you have to take a lot of risks to overtake because there is only one good line. But I was able to understand well where and when I had to make the manoeuvres. Yes, maybe I took a bit of a risk to overtake Pecco, Alex [Márquez] and Marini. But I think I was quite clever and tried to read the situation. And I think it was riskier to push at the end to beat Diggia than to overtake the other guys."

The first hairy moment came in the start corner when Martin and Bagnaia touched. There was a second contact on the second lap. "The start is always a big risk. But I saw that I would come into the first corner ahead of Pecco," said the 25-year-old Spaniard, remaining calm. "It was like the last corner of the penultimate lap in Thailand: I was on the inside, so he couldn't do anything. And as for the other manoeuvre - it's a difficult place to overtake, but I saw that I had more speed. So I had to give it a go. I don't think it was risky. Okay, maybe in the situation when he closes the line, but I don't think it was a crazy manoeuvre. As I said, the risk was greater at the end when Diggia came storming in super strong. I pushed hard on the last lap. But I had to do it, because every point counts. I think it was a good decision to push hard today - and to win."

Just seven points separate Martin from the world championship lead ahead of the floodlit main race. "The goal is definitely to make up points - and we did that today, so I'm happy. We have to do it tomorrow as well, I think tomorrow is an important day for all of us - for Pecco and for me. Depending on how things go tomorrow, it will be a different story in Valencia. Hopefully we can make up a few more points. Even if it's just one, it will be crucial to be close in Valencia. I think we are in a good position at the moment. I was strong today and I can do it tomorrow," said the 2018 Moto3 World Champion with confidence.

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 36 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 417 points. 2. Martin 410. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 257. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 179. 8. Marini 178. 9. Quartararo 158. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 155. 12. Di Giannantonio 109. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 70. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 638 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 337. 3. Aprilia 296. 4. Yamaha 178. 5. Honda 169.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 610 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 503. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 501. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 413. 5. Aprilia Racing 377. 6. Gresini Racing 264. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 251. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 92.