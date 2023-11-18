Marc Márquez (11th): "Binder ruined my race"

Marc Márquez finished the 11-lap sprint at the Lusail International Circuit in eleventh position. The Repsol Honda factory rider lost 9.596 seconds to winner Jorge Martin and scored no points, as only the top nine will be rewarded on Saturday. "It was a good day, because we were faster than expected in qualifying. And in the sprint we were good at the beginning, but it's clear that we struggle when we have to fight back against the opposition because we lack top speed. I really didn't have many opportunities to fight back. Then Binder overtook me uncompromisingly and I lost a lot of positions as a result. Later, I had a racing incident with another rider. But apart from that, it was a good race."

"I was behind Zarco for a long time in the first half of the race and I could have gone a bit faster than him. Then I wanted to force it because I knew I could set a better lap time than him. Most of the riders are in top form now because we've been on our bikes a lot in recent weeks. We feel fit."

What exactly happened during Brad Binder's overtaking manoeuvre? Márquez: "It looked really hard and it was definitely on the limit. But it was a racing incident. And you have to bear in mind that we are in Qatar and only have a narrow, clean racing line here. If you leave the clean line, you can't brake so late - and you will touch other riders. Yes, there was that incident with Brad and he destroyed my sprint race. But I don't hold anything against him, because when I made the mistake in Turn 1 at the end and was carried out wide, which allowed Fabio Quartararo to catch me, I overtook Raúl Fernández. And I made the same mistake as Binder. My front wheel slipped, which is why I hit Rául. The Losail Circuit is a track where overtaking is very difficult if you don't have the speed."

At the February test in Sepang, Marc Márquez had surmised that the Honda RC213V had enough power, but that it could not be put on the track due to the lack of traction.

Márquez: "When I made this comment back then in Sepang, we were using very small wings. Now we have more voluminous winglets, which means we have less top speed. Of course, you need more engine power when you use the bigger aerodynamics. As a rider, I do everything I can on the race track to give my best, even though I'm moving to another manufacturer in a week's time. I continue to endeavour to give Honda the most useful comments. I advise them and suggest which direction they should take in the future. Today I made it very clear to them: 'Without top speed, you can't fight for the title in any championship! Because I lost a position on every straight today. This makes the races extremely difficult. They have a lot of work to do; they know that. I think they can do this work in the future."

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, +19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 36 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 417 points. 2. Martin 410. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 257. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 179. 8. Marini 178. 9. Quartararo 158. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 155. 12. Di Giannantonio 109. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 70. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 638 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 337. 3. Aprilia 296. 4. Yamaha 178. 5. Honda 169.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 610 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 503. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 501. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 413. 5. Aprilia Racing 377. 6. Gresini Racing 264. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 251. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 92.