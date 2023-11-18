Sprint crash: Oliveira and Aleix Espargaró injured

There was an accident involving four riders on the first lap of the MotoGP sprint at the Qatar GP. Aprilia riders Miguel Oliveira and Aleix Espargaró suffered injuries as a result.

Three riders - Enea Bastianini, Aleix Espargaró and Miguel Oliveira - crashed in the turmoil of the opening phase at turn 6. The TV pictures did not clearly show the course of the accident: Franco Morbidelli was also involved in the incident, but he remained seated on his Yamaha and subsequently reported that the others involved had crashed in front of him.

While Sepang winner Bastianini resumed the race and Aleix Espargaró at least completed one lap, Miguel Oliveira was once again the unlucky one: the 28-year-old Portuguese rider suffered a fracture to his right shoulder blade and will undergo further examinations in hospital, as his CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team announced.

This is Oliveira's third injury of the season, following tendon injuries to the external rotators of the right leg (in the GP race in Portimão) and a shoulder dislocation with a fracture to the upper arm and injury to the anterior labrum ligament apparatus (in the Spanish GP).

Aleix Espargaró is also in a bad way after the early crash in the sprint: The 34-year-old Spaniard was diagnosed with a small fracture to the fibula in his left leg at the medical centre at the track. He will therefore have to undergo a further fitness check with the race doctors after the warm-up on Sunday. The Aprilia factory team cancelled his press appointments on Saturday evening.

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, +19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 36 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 417 points. 2. Martin 410. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 257. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 179. 8. Marini 178. 9. Quartararo 158. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 155. 12. Di Giannantonio 109. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 70. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 638 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 337. 3. Aprilia 296. 4. Yamaha 178. 5. Honda 169.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 610 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 503. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 501. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 413. 5. Aprilia Racing 377. 6. Gresini Racing 264. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 251. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 92.