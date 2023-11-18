Franco Morbidelli: "I wonder what he tells the children"

In the second free practice session of the Qatar GP, Aleix Espargaró and Franco Morbidelli got into an altercation in which the Aprilia rider hit his MotoGP colleague on the helmet .

Morbidelli later described the scenes from his point of view: "When Alex Márquez crashed in turn 2, Jorge Martin and I slowed down because of the yellow flags. When I arrived at turn 4, Aleix overtook me. In the next corner I passed him again, whereupon he overtook me like crazy in turn 6. I tried to make it clear to him that he should stay calm. He then got very angry and gesticulated wildly in my direction. In the end, he hit me on the helmet."

Espargaró was penalised six places on the grid and fined 10,000 euros for his actions. However, the Yamaha works rider was not at all happy with the race organisers' decision. "In my opinion, they didn't do anything," said Morbidelli angrily. "They moved him back six places so that he will start right next to me on Sunday," said the 28-year-old Roman, who will start the Qatar GP on Sunday from 18th on the grid, two places behind Espargaró (originally 9th on the grid).

"That was a completely disrespectful action that I find difficult to accept. I think it's a joke to let him start," said Morbidelli more clearly and then referred to the emotional nature of his Spanish rival. "Aleix very often overreacts. In his life there will be more actions that he has to be ashamed of than situations that he can be proud of. I'm curious to see what he will tell his children."

However, we will not find out Aleix Espargaró's point of view until Sunday at the earliest. After his crash in the MotoGP sprint, all of the Spaniard's press appointments were cancelled. The Aprilia star suffered a fracture in his left fibula in the crash. His participation in the race will be decided on Sunday morning after the warm-up.

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 36 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 417 points. 2. Martin 410. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 257. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 179. 8. Marini 178. 9. Quartararo 158. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 155. 12. Di Giannantonio 109. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 70. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 638 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 337. 3. Aprilia 296. 4. Yamaha 178. 5. Honda 169.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 610 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 503. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 501. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 413. 5. Aprilia Racing 377. 6. Gresini Racing 264. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 251. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 92.