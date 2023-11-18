Pecco Bagnaia on the Martin manoeuvre: "I like it that way"

MotoGP World Champion Pecco Bagnaia explains why he was only able to limit his damage in the Doha sprint to 5th place. He talks openly about the contact with Jorge Martin.

Pecco Bagnaia could only watch on Saturday in Doha as his brand colleagues battled for the podium places at the front. In addition, there were two contacts with his world championship rival Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati) in the early stages of the sprint, who won the sprint.

"What went wrong? To be honest, I always had a different feeling throughout the weekend," explained the champion. "It was that I could think about winning in terms of our potential. When the race started I had problems. I was far from a good pace and consistency, as I had already shown in the morning."

"I'm pretty annoyed about what happened. Losing seven points like that is annoying! I'm now looking ahead, because I think we can certainly be faster under normal conditions."

What exactly was the problem: "My feeling of grip at the rear was the problem. I had problems exiting and entering corners. As soon as I opened the throttle, I slid a lot and had spinning tyres. That was different from the beginning of the weekend.

Bagnaia then muses: "It was strange. I did 15 laps in the morning with the old tyre from Friday and did 1:55.0. The slippage was less than in the race on the last lap. Okay, that can happen. But better today than tomorrow - absolutely."

Regarding the contact with world championship opponent Jorge Martin and especially his hard manoeuvre, Bagnaia says combatively and with a smile: "I think it's cool that he did that. He opened up a situation that I really like! I always try to be in front. Sometimes it works. Today I was honestly hoping that I could fight for the win. Today I just had problems, the feeling wasn't the best."

He said of Sunday: "I was also optimistic for today, I had the pace to win the race. But now I'm looking forward to Sunday with even more anticipation. We are stronger in the long race. It was good that we were able to try the hard front tyre. At the rear it was difficult to understand, the grip was worse than in FP2."

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, +19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 36 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 417 points. 2. Martin 410. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 257. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 179. 8. Marini 178. 9. Quartararo 158. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 155. 12. Di Giannantonio 109. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 70. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 638 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 337. 3. Aprilia 296. 4. Yamaha 178. 5. Honda 169.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 610 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 503. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 501. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 413. 5. Aprilia Racing 377. 6. Gresini Racing 264. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 251. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 92.