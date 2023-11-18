Fabio Di Giannantonio (2nd): "Don't believe in miracles"

In the battle to stay in the MotoGP paddock, Fabio Di Giannantonio set an exclamation mark with second place in the Qatar sprint. The Gresini Ducati rider then explained where winner Jorge Martin made the difference.

Fabio Di Giannantonio is still hoping to be allowed to compete in MotoGP in 2024. After second place at the Australian GP, the Italian gave another recommendation for this on Saturday in Qatar with second place on the grid in qualifying.

The start of the 11-lap sprint was a little bumpy for the 25-year-old Roman. After the first lap, he only found himself in 5th position. "I made a small mistake at the start. After that, the start device didn't snap back on the first half lap," said "Diggia", explaining his turbulent opening phase.

There were also problems with the front tyre, which made it difficult for the Italian to push forward: "My front tyre overheated very early in the race. It was then difficult to manage the tyre and overtake the other riders at the same time."

However, the Gresini Ducati rider steadily worked his way forwards over the course of the race and even came dangerously close to winner Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati) at the end. "I gave everything I had to catch Jorge. But when I got close, it was difficult to position myself directly behind him to make an overtaking manoeuvre due to the temperature in the front tyre."

In the end, Di Giannantonio was beaten by his brand colleague by 0.391 seconds and had to settle for second place. While Martin is riding this year's Desmosedici GP23, the Italian is in his second MotoGP season on last year's model. However, Di Giannantonio did not see this difference as decisive: "Jorge is very strong. The biggest difference was therefore not the bike, but our different riding styles. He can distribute his body weight on the bike very precisely. His sequences are all a bit more fluid than mine."

When asked whether he still believes he will be in the MotoGP class in 2024, the World Championship runner-up replied: "I don't believe in miracles. But some things are strange this year. All I can do at the moment is wait and see and always do my best on the track. However, it's strange that a driver like me hasn't found a grid position at this point, whereas other drivers have."

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 36 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 417 points. 2. Martin 410. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 257. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 179. 8. Marini 178. 9. Quartararo 158. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 155. 12. Di Giannantonio 109. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 70. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 638 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 337. 3. Aprilia 296. 4. Yamaha 178. 5. Honda 169.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 610 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 503. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 501. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 413. 5. Aprilia Racing 377. 6. Gresini Racing 264. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 251. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 92.