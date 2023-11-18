Brad Binder (KTM/7th): "There was a lack of grip at the back"

Brad Binder knows why he lost so much time in the third sector of the Lusail sprint. Eleventh place on the grid significantly reduced his chances of a top result.

After an eventful 11-lap sprint race on the 5.380 km long Lusail International Circuit (with ten right-handers and six left-handers, finishing straight: 1.068 km long), Brad Binder still managed to finish in seventh place, scoring three points and closing the gap to his pursuers Zarco and Aleix Espargaró. Fourth place in the world championship is only still up for grabs if one of the two wins all three races and Binder fails to score points three times.

"Qualifying was tedious," sighed Brad Binder. "I tried hard, but I didn't manage to go significantly faster than on Friday. I did put in a decent lap, which gave me eleventh place on the grid, but that was as good as it got. I knew I had to come up with a trick for the start from my grid position. I got off to a good start and was able to overtake a few opponents in the early stages. I thought I was then in the right group and could do something. But to be honest, I was shaken off on the fourth lap and didn't quite have the pace today to catch up again."

Binder continued: "Now we have to find out exactly what we need for Sunday here. I have a very clear idea of what we need. If we can find what we need, I'm sure we can be more competitive tomorrow."

"I was quite strong in sectors 1 and 2 today, but I lost a lot in the third sector, where you just had to let the bike roll, but the front wheel kept slipping off," reported the Red Bull KTM factory rider. "I couldn't turn into the corners as quickly as my opponents. There was a lack of grip at the rear, so I couldn't make up any ground. My opponents were able to get away from me at higher speeds, even if I managed the corner exit very well. Those are precious fractions of a second that they get for free due to the higher speed when rolling. And we don't have that speed at the moment."

Brad Binder fought against Bagnaia, catching up strongly in a certain phase. But the world champion pulled away again in the finish. What does the Lenovo-Ducati have that the KTM doesn't? Binder: "A whole lot of grip. As long as our bike has enough grip, it works quite well. But the second we lose grip, the front wheel keeps slipping off. Because it looks like nothing is going to help me in this situation. As soon as this drop in the tyres came, I could no longer keep up with my opponents."

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, +19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 36 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 417 points. 2. Martin 410. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 257. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 179. 8. Marini 178. 9. Quartararo 158. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 155. 12. Di Giannantonio 109. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 70. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 638 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 337. 3. Aprilia 296. 4. Yamaha 178. 5. Honda 169.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 610 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 503. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 501. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 413. 5. Aprilia Racing 377. 6. Gresini Racing 264. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 251. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 92.