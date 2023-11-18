Luca Marini (Ducati/3rd): A disaster after 4 laps

Luca Marini is not only making headlines in Qatar because of his expected switch to Honda, on the track the VR46 Ducati rider celebrated pole and third place in the sprint on Saturday. Nevertheless, he was not satisfied.

Luca Marini secured pole position in Doha with an all-time lap record on the Lusail International Circuit. However, in the Parc Fermé he made it clear that he was still a few tenths off the pace ahead of the Tissot Sprint and the GP race. Nevertheless, he finished third in the 11-lap sprint for a medal.

So did it go better than expected? "No, worse," replied the Mooney VR46 rider in his press conference on Saturday evening. "The result is great, yes, but I didn't expect to have such big problems with the rear tyre. It was a disaster, after four laps the tyre was completely finished."

"Maro" described the bad feeling with the excessive air pressure in the rear tyre as follows: "You slide a lot in the braking phase, you lose in the acceleration phase and at the entrance to the fast corners there is a lack of support from the rear tyre to turn the bike in. So you slide a little into the corner every time and don't have to use the rear brake or the engine brake as much. That's a bit of the feeling you get. And when you straighten the bike at the exit of the last corner, for example, the spinning lasts for several metres."

"But we identified the problem from the data: the problem was the air pressure in the rear tyre, which skyrocketed. This has never happened to us before and we don't understand why it happened now. It's a really unique situation because the problem always affects the front tyre - but today it was the rear tyre," mused the 26-year-old Italian. "We have to find a solution for Sunday. If we made a mistake, we have to fix it. And if I can do something with my riding style, then that's okay too, but we have to understand the way."

"The other thing is the front tyre," added Marini. "I felt quite comfortable with the soft tyre, but everyone else took the hard compound. So I will try the hard again in the warm-up to see if it is an option for the long distance."

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 36 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 417 points. 2. Martin 410. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 257. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 179. 8. Marini 178. 9. Quartararo 158. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 155. 12. Di Giannantonio 109. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 70. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 638 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 337. 3. Aprilia 296. 4. Yamaha 178. 5. Honda 169.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 610 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 503. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 501. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 413. 5. Aprilia Racing 377. 6. Gresini Racing 264. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 251. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 92.