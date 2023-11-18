Maverick Viñales (Aprilia/6th): What's Ducati having for breakfast?

Aprilia ace Maverick Viñales secured 6th place in the MotoGP sprint in Doha and spoke about the development potential of the RS-GP and the comparison with Ducati.

Maverick Viñales was "best of the rest" in Saturday's MotoGP sprint on the newly tarmaced Lusail Circuit in Doha. The Spaniard was close behind Pecco Bagnaia at the end, but was unable to attack the stumbling world champion.

Viñales finished 4.2 seconds behind winner Jorge Martin. "I don't know what these bikes had for breakfast, they've improved by two seconds," said Viñales with a grin at the competition from Borgo Panigale. "But it was good to find data for the future. I understood where we need to improve the bike. It's especially about the apex of the corner."

"We got the maximum out of the bike. The rhythm was good - mid 1:53s when I rode alone. I'm very motivated for Sunday," added Maverick. Regarding the deficit in qualifying after the strong Friday practice session, he said: "I was already at the limit of the bike on Friday, we simply have to push the limit here. Especially in Sepang and here we understood a lot."

"We can usually find another three or four tenths compared to Friday, for the others it's a second - for some riders it's even more. But we know how we can be stronger. It's a question of analysing - we have to go deep into it, that's what we have the whole winter for. We have to try!"

Viñales then said of his Aprilia brand colleagues: "Raúl was strong here, but I don't know about the other tracks - maybe it was because they have an old bike. I don't know if we'll all have the same bike in 2024, but at least it would be good if they have a few things from the 2024 bikes so they can try something. I can then concentrate more on the race."

The 28-year-old Spaniard commented on Sunday: "I feel quite well prepared for the long distance. But we don't know what will happen from lap 11 or 12 - it could go well or badly, but we'll try to steer it in the right direction."

Then came the challenge when asked whether the Ducati dominance also frustrates him: "I know my level as a rider. Sooner or later I'll get this bike to the top - I'm pretty sure of that!"

Whether Viñales will be the only representative of the Aprilia works team in the field on Sunday will only be decided after the warm-up. Aleix Espargaró will then have to undergo a fitness check with the race doctors due to the small fracture on his fibula.

In a brief statement, the two-time winner of the season himself spoke of a day to forget. After all, before the crash in the sprint, he had already been handed a grid penalty and a fine of 10,000 euros for hitting Franco Morbidelli on the helmet in FP2.

"My reaction to the incident with Morbidelli was very bad. He was in my way twice. I lost my patience and got a penalty for it. Of course, it made a bad impression and that's a shame because we had shown a good weekend up to that point and were fast," said Espargaró.

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 36 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 417 points. 2. Martin 410. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 257. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 179. 8. Marini 178. 9. Quartararo 158. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 155. 12. Di Giannantonio 109. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 70. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 638 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 337. 3. Aprilia 296. 4. Yamaha 178. 5. Honda 169.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 610 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 503. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 501. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 413. 5. Aprilia Racing 377. 6. Gresini Racing 264. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 251. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 92.