Alex Márquez (Ducati/4th): Error recognised!

Gresini Ducati rider Alex Márquez suffered a relapse in the MotoGP sprint after leading the race, arriving in 4th place and then revealing a problem with his Desmosedici.

Alex Márquez, who shows a consistently strong fiorme in the overseas races, shot decisively to the front in the early stages of the MotoGP sprint in Doha. However, the Spaniard was quickly relegated to fourth place and this time also lost out to his outgoing Gresini Ducati team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio.

"To be honest, I was quite confident on Friday, but not completely convinced of my feeling on the bike. But on Saturday it was very positive. I felt good on the bike, especially in the slipstream," reported the 2014 Moto3 World Champion and 2019 Moto2 World Champion.

However, a small detail tipped the balance for the 27-year-old Spaniard: "From qualifying onwards and actually a little bit in FP2, we started to get some vibrations at the rear of the bike. We had changed some parts after Friday - for example on the clutch to improve the engine braking. But the grip on the track has improved."

However, no-one in the team expected this to happen to such an extent: "So it looks like we made this mistake. But we think we have the solution. Okay, we don't have a crystal ball, but we'll make sure in the warm-up. So we don't know for sure. But without this problem, we have the opportunity on Sunday and we can try to win another race."

The outlook for Sunday for the younger of the Márquez brothers, who has already won two sprints in 2023: "We have to get the chattering under control, then I can also manage the tyres better over the distance. If we don't manage that, I'll probably be back in the Grand Prix like I was in the sprint."

By the way: In the Riders' Championship, Alex is only 1 point behind Jack Miller in tenth place.

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 36 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 417 points. 2. Martin 410. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 257. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 179. 8. Marini 178. 9. Quartararo 158. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 155. 12. Di Giannantonio 109. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 70. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 638 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 337. 3. Aprilia 296. 4. Yamaha 178. 5. Honda 169.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 610 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 503. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 501. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 413. 5. Aprilia Racing 377. 6. Gresini Racing 264. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 251. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 92.