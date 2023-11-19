Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): Tyre science with Dr Fabio

This was an extremely important day for Yamaha, said Fabio Quartararo after his eighth place in the Qatar sprint. Not because of the classification, but much more from an analytical point of view.

Fabio Quartararo (24) experienced the biggest problem at the start of the sprint. "I had a lot of wheelspin." And as this problem was based on his already modest 14th position, what lay ahead for the 2021 MotoGP World Champion was an interesting challenge for the following eleven laps.

"It was an exciting race. I had a lot of fun. Because I was able to overtake very well." The race to catch up ultimately resulted in eighth place for the current eighth-placed driver and two championship points. "The reason why I'm so happy is not because of the classification, but rather because of the knowledge we gained today. This was an important day for Yamaha," said the 12-time GP winner (11x MotoGP, 1x Moto2) almost euphorically after the race.

His subsequent analysis satisfied ambitious intellectual demands. "At the end of the day, it's all about finding out how much power we need to push the tyres to their maximum performance," he began his interesting rant. "It's not about torque, we're good at that with the M1. Rather, we have to find out how much maximum power we need to bring the tyre into its perfect window."

"We are less successful at this on some tracks. We lack a bit of power there," the current ninth-placed rider in the world championship continued passionately. "Sometimes I need more power in third gear, which the Ducati guys often have. On this track in Qatar - in contrast to a fast practice lap - we have now found an ideal basis for the sprint and hopefully also for the race. That's why the sprint was so good. That's why I was able to accelerate out of the corners onto the straights. We have obviously found the optimum set-up."

This was the key realisation, added the Yamaha star. "When our available power is exactly at the limit of the tyres, we are fast."

Accordingly, "El Diablo" also believes that he has a realistic chance of a podium finish in the race at the Lusail International Circuit. "That was one of the best racing experiences of my entire life on Saturday. We'll build on that on Sunday."

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 36 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 417 points. 2. Martin 410. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 257. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 179. 8. Marini 178. 9. Quartararo 158. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 155. 12. Di Giannantonio 109. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 70. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 638 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 337. 3. Aprilia 296. 4. Yamaha 178. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 610 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 503. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 501. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 413. 5. Aprilia Racing 377. 6. Gresini Racing 264. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 251. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 92.