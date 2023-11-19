Miguel Oliveira injured: A long break is imminent

Bad news for Aprilia, RNF and Miguel Oliveira: The Portuguese rider suffered a similar injury in the sprint in Doha as Bastianini at the end of March, who was then out for more than four months.

Miguel Oliveira's first MotoGP season with CryptoDATA-RNF-Aprilia is going like clockwork: The Portuguese rider was injured in a collision with Marc Márquez at the season opener in Portimão, then returned in Austin and was injured again in Jerez (shoulder dislocation). He then returned to the team in Mugello. But apart from fifth place in Silverstone, the five-time MotoGP winner (on KTM) did not achieve a top result this year. Miguel came to Doha/Qatar in sixteenth place in the World Championship. And he crashed yesterday right at the start of the sprint on the first lap at Turn 6 when he touched the rear wheel of Aleix Espargaró under braking; both Aprilia riders tumbled, Bastianini ran over a bike in front of him and also crashed.

While Aleix Espargaró (small fracture to the fibula in his left leg) hopes to be able to start today after a medical check, Oliveira was badly hit. The 28-year-old Portuguese rider suffered a fracture to his right shoulder blade.

"It's probably a similar injury to Bastianini's in Portugal," fears Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing.

Bastianini had a long history of suffering after breaking his shoulder blade in Portugal (shot down by Marini). He attempted a comeback five weeks later in Jerez, but had to pack up on Friday. He only returned in Barcelona on the first weekend of September, but suffered a foot and hand injury in a crash after the start and was only able to compete again at the Mandalika GP. The Ducati-Lenovo factory rider then won in splendid style in Sepang before failing in Q1 at the Lusail Circuit on Saturday and having to start from the back of the grid.

A serious setback for Aprilia, RNF and Oliveira, as the Portuguese rider will not only miss the Qatar GP, but will also be absent in Valencia and will not be able to take part in the first test there on 28 November on the RS-GP 23, which he will receive for 2024.

And if he suffers a similar fate to Bastianini, who missed almost four and a half months, he will not even be 100 per cent fit for the Sepang test at the beginning of February.

Whether Aprilia can at least line up at the Qatar GP with three riders instead of just two will be decided at the medical check before the warm-up, which starts at 1.40pm European winter time.