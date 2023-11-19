Augusto Fernández (9th): Closer and closer to Brad Binder

Augusto Fernández had already attracted attention in practice with his direct entry into Qualifying 2 of the fastest MotoGP riders. After starting well from twelfth on the grid, the 26-year-old Spaniard then fought a long duel with Marco Bezzecchi in the sprint and ultimately skilfully kept the Italian at bay.

Two laps before the end, Fernández took advantage of a mistake by Marc Márquez and scampered up to 10th place, before also catching Johann Zarco on the final lap and celebrating his best result over the short distance since the wet Silverstone sprint on 5th August and his best ever sprint result in the dry.

"I'm happy with my race," beamed Fernández. "The first part wasn't exactly fantastic, I struggled to build up enough temperature in the rear tyre and find my race rhythm." Then things went better until his soft front tyre started to go to its knees. "After six laps it was at the end. So this tyre is not an option for the main race on Sunday," he noted. "Fortunately, I found additional grip on the rear tyre and therefore continued to achieve acceptable lap times."

For the main Grand Prix, his GASGAS Factory Racing Tech 3 team would have to find a solution for the front wheel in particular, and they would also have to think about how to get the rear tyre over the 22-lap distance.

But for now, the joy of the result achieved prevailed. "The Lusail circuit is very flowing, the only chance of overtaking are block passes under braking. Nevertheless, this type of layout suits me better than the stop-and-go tracks, and I managed a few good overtaking manoeuvres towards the end," said last year's Moto2 World Champion, rubbing his hands together. "Brad Binder rode a strong first part of the sprint, but towards the end I could see him ahead of me because my lap times were a bit faster. I was closer to him this weekend and that's my goal for the main race: To get as close to Brad as possible - whatever the position!"

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, +19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 36 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 417 points. 2. Martin 410. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 257. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 179. 8. Marini 178. 9. Quartararo 158. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 155. 12. Di Giannantonio 109. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 70. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 638 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 337. 3. Aprilia 296. 4. Yamaha 178. 5. Honda 169.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 610 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 503. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 501. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 413. 5. Aprilia Racing 377. 6. Gresini Racing 264. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 251. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 92.