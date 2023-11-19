Jack Miller (KTM/12th): Soon as strong as Ducati

After a disappointing qualifying, Jack Miller made up ground in the Qatar sprint race, finishing 12th - and is convinced of a golden future for the KTM MotoGP team.

"Qualifying 1 is always a poker game," said Jack Miller after the unsuccessful attempt at one of the front grid positions. "We had a clear goal in mind, but on both runs there were always little things that kept me from setting a really good time. Nevertheless, we didn't do too badly. But it's crazy: I was less than a tenth of a second off the old lap record, and yet I found myself in 16th place," the Australian marvelled.

Thriller Miller" got going better in the sprint race. After a lap in 13th place, he had to give way to Fabio Quartararo, who was charging from behind, and then rode in 14th place, but then set off on a successful final sprint, benefited from the mistakes of Raúl Fernández and Marco Bezzecchi and crossed the finish line in twelfth place.

"My start was good, but it was chaotic in the first few corners because everyone was pushing for the clean racing line at the same time. I lost a bit of ground again, partly because I didn't have much grip at first. Then I managed to keep going consistently fast," said the 28-year-old Australian.

He still found it difficult to overtake, and there were two reasons for this. "There is only one relatively narrow good line, which makes it really difficult," said Miller. "Ducati is also incredibly strong, which is why so many riders want to ride a Desmosedici in the future."

Miller's proverbial optimism was not shaken in the slightest by Ducati's superiority on the Lusail track. "Ducati is in a strong phase, no doubt about it. But KTM is also making rapid progress, with further developments raining down on us like gold coins at every track. It won't be long before people are singing the same hymns of praise about KTM that you currently hear about Ducati," he is convinced.

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 36 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 417 points. 2. Martin 410. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 257. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 179. 8. Marini 178. 9. Quartararo 158. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 155. 12. Di Giannantonio 109. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 70. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 638 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 337. 3. Aprilia 296. 4. Yamaha 178. 5. Honda 169.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 610 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 503. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 501. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 413. 5. Aprilia Racing 377. 6. Gresini Racing 264. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 251. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 92.