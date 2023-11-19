Live ticker Doha: Who will go into the final as world championship leader?

The penultimate Grand Prix of the 2023 MotoGP season will take place under the floodlights of the Lusail International Circuit. The SPEEDWEEK.com live ticker will provide all the race action from 6pm (CET).

With his eighth sprint win on Saturday, Jorge Martin halved the gap to defending champion Pecco Bagnaia to seven points. With a similar performance in the 22-lap race on Sunday evening, the Pramac star even has the chance to snatch the world championship lead from the Ducati factory rider before the final showdown in Valencia.

The two title contenders will start side by side from the second row. The front row of the grid is occupied by three Ducati GP22 riders: Pole-setter Luca Marini from the Mooney VR46 Racing Team and the Gresini duo of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Márquez.

The MotoGP race in the live ticker: