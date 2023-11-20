Tug-of-war over Aldeguer: Moto2 World Championship? Mooney VR46? Pramac?

The 18-year-old Spaniard Fermin Aldeguer has recently won three Moto2 races in a row. Now he can't get enough offers. Will he still stay in Moto2 for another year?

The news from the MotoGP World Championship continues: Valentino Rossi has reached an agreement with Yamaha and will form the new Yamaha-VR46 MotoGP customer team in 2025 and 2026, with Pertmainia as his new main sponsor. Whether Fermin Aldeguer will actually switch to VR46-Ducati.Team in 2024 is again uncertain. However, "Diggia" Di Giannantonio can now count on good chances there - at least for one year.

Never since the death of Marco Simoncelli in 2011 have there been two vacancies in renowned racing teams in the MotoGP World Championship in November. At that time, Gresini-Honda was looking for a replacement for Simoncelli and LCR-Honda needed a successor for the disappointing Toni Elias. Fausto Gresini then opted for Álvaro Bautista and LCR for Stefan Bradl.

And now the Repsol Honda factory team has not yet nominated a replacement for Marc Márquez, but the choice has long since fallen on Luca Marini. However, the deal will not be announced until the Valencia weekend. The situation is different at Mooney VR46 Ducati, where no final decision has yet been made in favour of Moto2 rider Fermin Aldeguer (18).

Speed-up Moto2 team owner Luca Boscoscuro told SPEEDWEEK.com yesterday shortly before the Moto3 start in the paddock of the Lusail Circuit: "I will definitely compete again in the 2024 Moto2 World Championship with Aldeguer and Alonso Lopez. I don't need a single new Moto2 rider."

There have been many talks and negotiations in the last few days, and things have gone haywire. Pramac Ducati team owner Paolo Campinoti has offered the 18-year-old Aldeguer and his manager Héctor Faubel a place in his team for 2025 and 2026, which would include a Ducati works contract.

In this case, Aldeguer would not make his debut in the premier class in 2024 with the future Pertamina VR46 Ducati team on a previous year's bike, but only in 2025 on a current works bike. And at Pramac, Jorge Martin will continue to fight for the world championship against Pecco Bagnaia in 2024 with the best material.

Negotiations will therefore continue over the next few days. Pramac's offer to Aldeguer, which SPEEDWEEK.com already mentioned on Saturday, could have consequences and tempt the Spaniard to another Moto2 season without breaking his contract with Speed-up.

In this case, Fabio Di Giannantonio's wish could be fulfilled and the Qatar winner could dock with Valentino Rossi's VR46 team on a one-year contract. After the 25-year-old Italian's recent performances, he would fully deserve this place alongside Marco Bezzecchi.

Incidentally, the VR46 team will have a new main sponsor next year in the form of the Indonesian state oil company Pertamina. This company already finances the SAG Moto2 team with Bendsneyder and Hada.

It was leaked in Doha at the weekend: Valentino Rossi's MotoGP team and Team Director Uccio Salucci have already reached an agreement with Yamaha for 2025 and 2026. They will then form the planned new Japanese customer team. Yamaha and WithU-RNF-Yamaha parted ways after the 2022 season, which is why Yamaha will not have a customer team for two years.

Yamaha has wanted to sign Aldeguer for the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Moto2 team for 2024 for several weeks, so it knows the transfer fee of 400,000 euros and could pay part of the contractual penalty for Rossi if it brings the exceptional talent Aldeguer to the new Yamaha VR46 satellite team in 2025 together with current world championship bronze medallist Marco Bezzecchi.

Something is happening in the MotoGP transfer scene. Even rider manager Paco Sanchez has apparently offered his protégé Joan Mir (actually under contract with Repsol-Honda for 2024, but so far completely unsuccessful there) to the VR46 team as Marini's successor.

MotoGP race result, Doha (19.11.):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.