Jorge Martin (10th): "I haven't forgotten how to ride"

Jorge Martin is now travelling to the World Championship finale in Valencia in a pretty hopeless situation. He was harsh on tyre supplier Michelin.

In a meeting with GP journalists after his disappointing tenth place at the Qatar GP, Jorge Martin said that he had not yet spoken to Michelin officials about the plight of the rock-hard rear tyre that had destroyed his title chances. After all, 21 points will be hard to make up against the consistent Pecco Bagnaia in Valencia next weekend.

"I just spoke to my team and told them: 'It's a shame that this had to happen to us today. But what happened there is unacceptable, they have to improve. Now the MotoGP World Championship has been decided by a tyre... Pecco said it had already happened to him, but it has never happened to me. It's a shame that it's happened now of all times. It was difficult to hold on to the chequered flag under these circumstances. I'm proud that I got the bike to the finish because the situation was super complicated."

"Everything was fine with the bike," assured the Pramac-Ducati works rider. "But if the tyre doesn't work, the best bike is useless. I had the same feeling as on the slippery Friday, when the tarmac was still dirty. But today the track was clean..."

"It's hard to accept, because yesterday I was sprinting with a pace of 1:53.0 min, and on Sunday I was 1.2 sec slower than the pace of the front runners. And I think I'm normally faster. It's difficult to understand, we have to analyse it carefully now and ask the tyre supplier a few questions."

What feelings did Jorge have during the 22-lap race? "At a certain point, I couldn't help but laugh. Because they didn't beat me on the track. You can trust me: Under the same conditions as on Saturday, I would have won again today. Then came a phase where disappointment set in. It was a rollercoaster of emotions that lasted 40 minutes. I'm certainly frustrated, because I'm convinced that I deserved this world championship. But today we lost a big part of our chances."

Michelin has been supplying the standard tyres since 2016, and almost every weekend certain riders complain about tyres not working or hard compounds that are softer than the mediums or vice versa.

But never before has such faulty quality decided a world championship. And Bridgestone, who supplied the standard tyres from 2009 until the end of 2015, never heard such complaints.

"I don't think they know what happened," said Jorge Martin indignantly. "They want to be competitive and have no intention of influencing or deciding the championship in such a way. I don't want to imagine anything else... Normally they should let us all race under the same conditions. But I can't lose 1.5 seconds of pace in 24 hours. I haven't forgotten how to ride. They need to improve and analyse why this happened. They have to make sure it never happens again."

Results MotoGP race Doha (19.11.):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Results MotoGP Sprint Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.