Luca Marini (3rd): "Pecco ruined my race"

Almost everything went right for VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini in Qatar. Although he started from pole position, his first MotoGP victory was not yet due.

After a long dry spell, Luca Marini (26) finally finished on the podium again in Qatar. Third place on the Lusail International Circuit was the first such success over the full distance since he was waved off in second place at the COTA in Austin in mid-April.

After the sprint crash in India, where he broke his collarbone and dragged his team-mate Marco Bezzecchi to his doom, the Mooney VR46 rider was in top form for the entire Qatar weekend. "That's right. I am very satisfied. A podium in the sprint, pole position with a new lap record and now third place in the race. That was a good weekend."

But as we all know, Valentino Rossi's maternal half-brother is still fighting for his first victory in MotoGP. The 2020 Moto2 runner-up has won all six of his Grand Prix victories in this class.

"I know that. I miss this victory. But I achieved the maximum in this race. Victory was not possible. I already realised that when Pecco Bagnaia overtook me in the first corner, even though I had started well from pole. In this sense, he has already ruined the race for me," was Marini's first, not entirely serious analysis after the race. "He is almost impossible to overtake. The current works Ducati is extremely good at the start and Pecco is fast on the straights and brakes so late, I knew straight away that I wouldn't be able to keep up today."

Then "Maro" got involved in the duels with the pursuers Alex Márquez and Brad Binder and his strategy became obsolete. "I actually wanted to push from the front immediately and take advantage of the soft front tyre." In this phase of the race, it was decided that he no longer had a chance of winning.

The current seventh-placed rider in the world championship is now hoping to put in a good performance in Valencia as well and have a say in victory there. For Marini - and not necessarily because of the result in the Qatar race - Pecco Bagnaia is the clear favourite for the title. "He can handle pressure better. We must not forget. It's the third year in a row that he's fighting for the MotoGP crown. Jorge is not used to that yet."

The presumed future Repsol Honda rider was reluctant to comment on his personal future plans. "You'll have to be patient for another week," he said, referring curious enquirers to next weekend's finale in Valencia.

MotoGP race result, Doha (19.11.):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, +19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.