MotoGP World Champion Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) took a huge step towards successfully defending his title with his second place in the Qatar GP. His rival Jorge Martin (10th) went down.

Defending champion and world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia led the Qatar GP for 18 of the 22 laps, but was then caught off guard by the charging Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati), who rode the best race of his career and won for the first time in the premier class.

In an attempt to counterattack, Bagnaia misjudged his position at the end of the start-finish straight, which was over a kilometre long, was sucked into the slipstream and almost hit the rear wheel of his Italian compatriot at the entrance to the corner. Bagnaia shot straight ahead, rode a wide arc on the spacious, tarmac run-off area, returned to the track and finished in second place - 2.734 seconds behind "Diggia" and 1.7 seconds ahead of Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Ducati) in third.

As world championship rival Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati) only finished tenth after his victory in the sprint on Saturday, Bagnaia was able to extend his lead in the overall standings to 21 points. If the champion wins the sprint next Saturday in Valencia and Martin does not make it onto the podium, then Bagnaia will be world champion for the third time before the final Grand Prix on Sunday - for the second time in the highest class.

"That was fantastic, but I'm not happy," said Bagnaia about his position. "I wanted to win, but I lost the victory because of a mistake that has happened to me in the past. It's a shame, but getting sucked into the slipstream can happen. I didn't expect it to be so strong. Apart from that, my pace was great and I was able to pull out a lead, thanks to which I finished second despite my problem. Considering Jorge's problems, that was very important. Now I can go to Valencia a bit more relaxed."

Pecco described his mistake like this: "It was terrifying. For a moment I was sure that I was going to touch Fabio. That would have been a disaster, but somehow I managed to slow the bike down more. On the next two laps, I was still shaking and was very slow. Fabio was faster. I gave it my maximum - every time I pushed harder, so did he. My aim was to win without taking excessive risks. Because it was very important to take these points."

Was Bagnaia informed by the Ducati factory team that his opponent Martin (due to a hard rear tyre) was gondoling around in the middle of nowhere? "No, I thought he was fourth," said Pecco. "I didn't realise he was so far back."

"Last year I was 23 points ahead before the last race, but I was still under a lot of pressure," recalled the 26-year-old. "This year it's different, I think we can handle the situation better now. Jorge has to go full attack. I have to push as well, but I have a bit more room for manoeuvre. We are in the best starting position."