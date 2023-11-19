Maverick Viñales (Aprilia/4th): "Always the same story"

Maverick Viñales secured fourth place in a memorable MotoGP race in Doha and spoke afterwards about his attempt to secure the podium against Luca Marini.

Maverick Viñales narrowly missed out on the podium in the main MotoGP race at the Lusail Circuit in Doha. The Spaniard was just eight hundredths of a second off third-placed Luca Marini (Mooney VR46-Ducati) at the finish line.

Viñales was thus the most reliable of the two riders in the Aprilia stable - compatriot Aleix Espargaró recorded the next zero after the crash in the sprint because the pain in his left fibula was too severe.

"It was positive, once again we have confirmed the balance of the bike, we have improved it for the race and the lap time has also improved," praised Maverick. "The feeling at the apex and the turn-in behaviour were much better and I was able to ride the bike very well. I am very happy. For me, that's the most important thing we achieved in 2023. It's a completely different game now."

Commenting on the race, Viñales, who was initially behind Marc Márquez and Jorge Martin, said: "It's always the same story, a never-ending story! I was behind the guys. The tyre pressure went through the roof, I couldn't brake any more. But as soon as I was able to overtake the guys, the tyre pressure was back in the normal window and it was a different sport for me."

The Aprilia factory rider then set the internal direction: "Our goal for the winter is to make a rocket clutch, then we'll be ready! I think we will then be able to really enjoy the 2024 season."

Commenting on the track, Viñales said: "The new surface is fantastic! You have more grip and fewer undulations every time. It's easier to ride. From FP1 the bike was good - I can't say anything. The bike was at the level and we were able to ride exceptionally well. We can improve a lot from here, we know what it is. The engineers just need to make a good clutch."

Regarding the fight against Luca Marini on the last lap, the Spaniard said: "I tried, I got there very quickly. I opened the throttle early in turn 15 - I wanted to get past. He then opened the throttle a little later and I couldn't cross the line. I overtook him on the outside brake, but he left the brake off and we had to go wide."

"If I can fulfil my potential, then I can win races," Viñales is convinced. "With this knowledge and the insights we have now, we can improve more easily and therefore be faster. Okay, it's true that the Ducati are sometimes at a different level. But that's life - we have to improve."

MotoGP race result, Doha (19.11.):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, +19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.