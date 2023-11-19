Brad Binder: Nasty surprise with the front tyre

Red Bull KTM star Brad Binder crossed the finish line in fifth place in the MotoGP main race in Doha, while his team-mate Jack Miller also finished in the top 10 in ninth place.

Brad Binder scored eleven points for fifth place in the MotoGP main race in the penultimate Grand Prix of the season in Doha. The South African was three seconds short of a podium finish and seven seconds behind première winner Fabio Di Giannantonio on the Gresini Ducati.

Binder came out of the first lap in sixth place, then rode in P3 behind Di Giannantonio for a long time before having to give way to Luca Marini and Alex Márquez six laps from the end. "It was a really good race. I also had a good start again, it's been a while," said Binder about the early stages on the freshly tarmaced Lusail Circuit.

Brad continued: "I was then in P3 and tried to keep up with the guys in this phase and also ride carefully to protect the rear tyre. But in doing so I apparently wore out the front tyre. The front tyre was practically destroyed ten laps before the end. That surprised me - I thought the tyre would survive the race quite well."

Binder's conclusion: "The biggest challenge today was to protect the front tyre. I think we did a good job with P5."

His Red Bull KTM team-mate Jack Miller said after his ninth place: "The bike worked well. I had a good start and got through the group. My pace wasn't terrible at the end, I was still one of the faster riders in the field. But Enea Bastianini overtook me like I was going. Tyres are always a thing here."

Miller knows: "The pace was incredible this year! To set 1:53 times is incredible - and then Bastianini even sets a 1:52.9 min at the end, that's crazy! But let's move on to the next race. I couldn't buy a 1'53 yesterday, today I rode it until eight laps before the end. Maybe the track is much better now. It was at least a bit easier for me on Sunday."

MotoGP race result, Doha (19.11.):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, +19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.