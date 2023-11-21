Iker Lecuona was left with nothing but gallows humour: Out after 4 corners

Superbike rider Iker Lecuona once again filled in for Team LCR Honda at the MotoGP World Championship in Qatar. His appearance in the Grand Prix came to an end after lap 1 due to technical problems.

Once again, Superbike World Championship rider Iker Lecuona competed in a MotoGP race for the LCR Honda team in Arabia. Overall, it was not a good weekend for the Spaniard. Already on Friday, he clearly missed the direct entry into Q2 with 20th place. On Saturday, things did not go any better for the 23-year-old in Q1: Firstly, the Honda rider impeded Enea Bastianini (Ducati) on his fast lap and received a grid penalty, for which he was demoted three places. As he finished penultimate, Alex Rins' replacement ultimately only had to give up one place. He finished 17th in the sprint race.

Things got even worse for Lecuona in the Grand Prix on Sunday, he only managed four corners before his RC213V broke down. "In Assen I had problems braking, now I came to a standstill in turn 4," said the Spaniard with gallows humour. "I've just had a lot of bad luck this season. In my MotoGP outings, things went well occasionally, but then the external influences didn't really play into my hands. At Silverstone, it turned out that the bike change was a bad decision due to the weather. In Assen we had technical problems and missed out on a potential top 10 finish. In Qatar it was frustrating throughout."

The Honda rider had imagined the 2023 season differently. Filling in occasionally in the MotoGP alongside the Superbike World Championship was not easy for him, even though he always claimed the opposite. "I always did my best," he assured. "Participating in two championships and constantly testing the innovations in between was not easy. That made it difficult to realise my full potential in the races. I definitely expected more from this year."

In the interview, the Honda rider explained that Qatar was probably his last race of the year, with Rins set to ride again at the MotoGP finale in Valencia next weekend. This Tuesday, Lecuona sets off for Jerez to test the new Fireblade on Wednesday and Thursday. Test rider Tetsuta Nagashima has already been riding since Monday; the Japanese rider will spend four days on the completely overhauled bike.

Results MotoGP Race Doha (19.11.):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Results MotoGP Sprint Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.