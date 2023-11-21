Ayumu Sasaki loses World Championship: consolation from Doohan

The Leopard Honda Team pulled out some dirty tricks at the penultimate round of the Moto3 World Championship to seal their first world title since 2019 (Lorenzo Dalla Porta) with the strong Jaume Masià. Ayumu Sasaki had travelled to the Qatar GP 13 points behind, but only managed 6th place in this turbulent race and had to watch as Masià extended his lead to an unassailable 28 points. Rookie Collin Veijer arrived in 10th place a week after his first GP triumph in Sepang.

Sasaki started the race from fourth on the grid, Masià from tenth. Pit Beirer, Motorsport Director of Pierer Mobility AG, was still encouraging the Japanese rider on the Husqvarna and hoped that Peter Öttl's Liqui Moly Husqvarna Moto3 team would at least delay the world championship decision until the final.

However, as expected, the Leopard team allowed themselves to be tempted into a few dastardly manoeuvres, even though they had been asked in good time by race control to behave in a sporting and fair manner on the race track.

Sasaki put up a brave fight and fought valiantly for 16 laps on the Lusail International Circuit. The Japanese rider did everything in his power to preserve his title chances, but the 23-year-old Husqvarna rider had to fend off a total of three block passes by Masià and his team-mate Adrián Fernández and even temporarily dropped back to 13th place.

Sasaki fought tooth and nail in the final stages and gave it everything he had, but Masiá took his fourth win of the season and secured the title as the best rider of the season, while Sasaki often lacked his racing instinct in the final laps of 2023 - and did not manage a single victory. At least he still has the chance to finish runner-up in Valencia.

2023: One win for the rookie, Sasaki winless

Team-mate Colin Veijer, on the other hand, has already clinched a GP victory as a rookie, scored six more championship points in Doha and is now delighted with his seventh place in the world championship.

"It was a typical Moto3 race," sighed Sasaki, who was even encouraged by Fabio Quartararo on the grid before the start and who was also comforted by Jake Dixon afterwards. "I knew that a large group would be fighting at the front and that Masià would also be involved, as well as many others like Holgado. I felt very comfortable at the start of the race, although the battle became intense, it was almost always fair. However, Masià was very aggressive once or twice in turn 6, but that was fine."

Sasaki continued: "But when his team-mate came along, he closed the throttle once in the middle of the track, which led to a big gap to the leading group. Somehow I tried to overtake him, but he immediately overtook me again. So I had no choice but to find a moment when I could overtake him again and immediately open up a gap. I managed to do that, but I ran out of time. Although I rode my fastest laps and gave it my all on the last two laps, it wasn't enough to catch up with the leading group. It's a big disappointment to lose the championship in this way, because I really wanted to fight with Masiá until the race in Valencia."

The fact that Sasaki was shadowed by Leopard Honda rider Adrián Fernández is not illegal, but still unusual."

Mick Doohan: Where was the penalty?

Even five-time 500cc world champion Mick Doohan, a Honda man all his life, was surprised and turned to the underdog Sasaki. "I am shocked. There was no penalty for the riding style shown by the winner and the winning team," Doohan posted on Instagram. "Racing should be tough, but fairness should be paramount. The winner didn't win because of his talent, he knew he didn't have your talent. Sensational ride, Sasaki, you gave it your all!"

Hafizh Syahrin, former Moto2 and MotoGP rider from Malaysia, also had this to say about Sasaki. "You're the champion, man, we've seen it!"

"It was a bad race that began with a terrible start," summarised Collin Veijer. "I couldn't get off the line and I don't know why that happened. After that, the pace was very slow because there was so much overtaking every time. Over the entire distance, the positions changed back and forth quite often during a lap. Towards the end of the race, I tried to attack as much as possible, but it was very difficult. Overall, the race was terrible because I never felt good until the finish line. We should put it behind us quickly and concentrate on the last race. I feel very sorry for Ayumu because he fought like a lion to keep his title hopes alive."

"The weekend started on Friday afternoon with a difficult first FP1 session. But the whole team did a great job and we were already very competitive in the second session with both riders," summarised Husky Moto3 Team Manager Peter Öttl. "This was confirmed in the third practice session, as both Ayumu and Collin made it straight into Q2. That was very important, and with positions 4 and 5 on the second row of the grid, we had a very good starting position for the race. Ayumu drove a super strong race in Doha. He fought all the way to the finish line and gave his all until the last lap. But to lose a world championship in this way, as everyone saw, is very unfortunate. It makes us really sad."

"On the other hand, Collin did everything he could to support his team-mate as best he could," added Öttl. "However, he had to deal with minor technical problems that limited his competitiveness somewhat. That's why he wasn't able to intervene decisively. Nevertheless, both riders and the entire team did a great job this weekend. Now we are focussing on Valencia to win the team classification there. And if Ayumu takes the runner-up title and Collin secures seventh place in the overall standings, then we really will have a successful season behind us."

Moto3 race result, Doha (19/11):

1st Masià, Honda, 16 rdn in 33:50.694 min

2nd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.068 sec

3rd Deniz Öncü, KTM, + 0.163

4th Riccardo Rossi, Honda, + 0.285

5th Perez, KTM, + 1.553

6th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 1.566

7th Bertelle, Honda, + 1.725

8th Toba, Honda, + 1.846

9th Holgado, KTM, + 1.943

10th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 2.019

11th Fenati, Honda, + 3.634

12th Muñoz, KTM, + 4.003

13th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 4.060

14th Furusato, Honda, + 4.166

15th Ortolá, KTM, + 4.228

Moto3 World Championship standings after 19 of 20 races:

1st Masià, 271 points (World Champion). 2. Sasaki 243. 3. Alonso 225. 4. Holgado 212. 5. Öncü 212. 6. Ortolá 171. 7. Veijer 136. 8. Moreira 131. 9. Rueda 111. 10. Muñoz 106. 11. Toba 105. 12. Nepa 101. 13. R. Rossi 79. 14. Yamanaka 78. 15. Artigas 77. 16. Furusato 58. 17. Bertelle 57. 18. Kelso 52. 19. Suzuki 50. 20. Fenati 35. 21. Salvador 31. 22. Odgen 24. 23. Adrián Fernández 23. 24. Migno 17. 25. Perez 15. 26. Farioli 15. 27. Fellon 6. 28. Azman 5. 29. Carraro 5. 30. Whatley 4. 31. Aji 4.

Constructors' Championship:

1st KTM, 378 points (world champion). 2. Honda 322. 3. Husqvarna 282. 4. GASGAS 250. 5. CFMOTO 104.

Team World Championship:

1st Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, 379 points. 2. Leopard Racing 344. 3. Red Bull KTM Ajo 323. 4. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 303. 5. Angeluss MTA Team 272. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 227. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 184. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 136. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 129. 10. BOE Motorsports 121. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 97. 12. Honda Team Asia 62. 13. CIP Green Power 54. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 29.