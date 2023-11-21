Alex Rins: Start at the Valencia GP, then to Yamaha

Relief at LCR-Honda: Texas winner Alex Rins will be back on the Honda RC213V next weekend for the first time since Australia.

Alex Rins trained on his 1000cc Superbike last week for the first time since his third operation on his right tibia and fibula, which suffered a compound fracture. He did his laps on the Catalunya Circuit, and Andrea Iannone (Ducati) was also present. And after today's medical check, it is clear that nothing stands in the way of his return to the Valencia GP. The Texas winner will ride the LCR Team's Honda RC213V again at the World Championship finale in Spain from 24 to 26 November and will then ride the factory Yamaha as Fabio Quartararo's new team-mate for the first time on Tuesday.

"It was always planned that X-ray examinations would be carried out again this week and then we would have clarity," explained LCR Honda team owner Lucio Cecchinello.

Superbike rider Iker Lecuona stood in for Rins in Sepang and Doha, but failed to score any points.

Rins crashed heavily in the Mugello sprint on 10 June and then had to undergo surgery twice and wear an external fixator for days after the first operation (which took place in Florence).

His comeback was then delayed further and further because the screws had loosened and were causing pain. Rins came to the Barcelona GP on the first weekend in September for one day and was still using crutches.

In the end, Rins decided to take part in the Japan GP at short notice, where Stefan Bradl was actually scheduled as a substitute, as in India. However, Rins sat on the Honda in Motegi on Friday, but packed up due to the severe pain (and 3.747 seconds behind) as well as 21st and last place on Friday evening. Bradl stepped in and secured two points with 14th place despite missing Friday practice.

A week later in Mandalika/Indonesia, Rins did not make it past 21st and last place on the grid. However, he kept his cool in Sunday's race, benefiting from seven retirements and plenty of other drama at the front of the field, so the 27-year-old from Barcelona was rewarded for his consistency - and for his ability to grit his teeth. "It was a huge effort to finish the race. After 13 or 14 laps the pain came, and it was real pain," sighed Rins after a strong ninth place.

The six-time MotoGP winner paid for this effort a week later on Phillip Island (20th to 22nd October), where he had to pack up again on Friday and then fly to Spain to be examined by his doctor, who recommended a minor operation - the third.

Relief also at Yamaha, as next year's M1 factory rider Alex Rins will be ready for the Valencia test in a week's time after a five-week break. "I was confident that Alex would contest the Valencia GP for LCR and then test the M1 Yamaha for us two days later," Lin Jarvis told SPEEDWEEK.com.