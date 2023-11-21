Strong: Jonas Folger remains MotoGP test rider at KTM

Jonas Folger scored three times in six races as a substitute rider in the 2023 GASGAS-Tech3 team. Thanks to these achievements, he was given a new contract as a MotoGP test rider for 2023.

When Pol Espargaró suffered a serious injury in Portimão at the end of March and the Pierer Group needed a replacement rider in Texas at the latest, but Mika Kallio (40) no longer had the necessary speed and Dani Pedrosa (37) showed no desire for numerous race appearances, KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer got into his car and knocked on the door of 29-year-old test rider Jonas Folger in Schwindegg at the end of March.

Pit Beirer asked the Bavarian whether he could imagine jumping in at the deep end and, despite insufficient preparation (only a few 'installation laps' in Sepang in February, never a time trial on the KTM RC16 with soft tyres), stepping in as Espargaró's replacement in Hervé Poncharal's GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team for at least three World Championship races (Texas, Jerez, Le Mans).

Folger slept on it for a night and then agreed. He was even allowed to replace Pol in the six Grand Prix races up to Assen and scored points three times thanks to his consistency: 12th place in Austin, 13th place in Le Mans and 14th place in Assen.

Folger: The return to Tech3

As a reminder: Folger already rode for the Tech3 MotoGP team in 2017. Back then on an M1 Yamaha, he narrowly missed out on victory against Marc Márquez at the Sachsenring GP.

Folger also secretly tested the new carbon chassis from Binder and Miller at the Pannoniaring and has settled in well at KTM.

But will he still be needed alongside Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaró at Pierer Mobility AG in 2024?

"We have extended our contract with Jonas," reported Pit Beirer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Firstly, because he did a super job as a test rider and because he did a great job this year as a replacement rider when he jumped in at the deep end in Texas and really replaced Pol in many races. He has come out of the affair better than we all would have imagined. For that reason alone, he deserves to stay with our MotoGP project. With three test riders, we certainly have a very luxurious situation. And we also have Mika Kallio up our sleeve."

Beirer continued: "Our MotoGP test team really enjoys working with Jonas. That's why there was no discussion about the new contract."