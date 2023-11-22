Enea Bastianini: Interest in KTM for the 2025 season

The Italian Enea Bastianini, third in the 2022 MotoGP World Championship on Ducati with four victories, is worried about his place in the Lenovo team. That's why he's keeping an eye out for the competition.

Pierer Mobility AG will in all likelihood contest the 2024 MotoGP World Championship with Red Bull-KTM with Brad Binder and Jack Miller, while the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team will be formed by Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta and last year's Moto2 World Champion Augusto Fernández. However, a castling of Miller against Acosta is not yet completely off the table.

Discussions with the customer teams Pertamina VR46 Ducati, CryptoDATA RNF-Aprilia and LCR-Honda, whose contracts with the respective manufacturers expire at the end of 2024, will take place very soon in the coming season, as the Pierer Group is considering supplying a second customer team for 2025.

By the way: KTM now holds a total of 341 world championship titles, of which 181 are rider titles and 160 are brand titles.

And as soon as the KTM RC16 consistently competes for victories and podium places against the superiority of Ducati and possibly receives two additional slots, the Austrians, who have one of the best riders under contract in the form of the strong Brad Binder, will also receive enquiries from other top riders, all of whom would now prefer to be on a Desmosedici.

Carlo Pernat, Enea Bastianini's enterprising manager, hinted after the Malaysian GP that the 'Bestia' is already involved in promising talks with KTM for 2025 and 2026. "KTM is a possibility for us," said Pernat.

"KTM has 6000 employees. I don't know who Pernat has been talking to. Not with me," said KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "But why not? We now have a fixed plan for 2024. Ducati are doing a great job, they have set the bar very high. We are currently travelling with two teams of the right size to take another step forward. Because we have to get one step better if we want to attack the Ducati armada. Sometimes we succeed, but not always. Brad Binder has made incredible steps recently. We as a team also have to take another step with the bike. If Brad can improve as much as we can as a manufacturer, we will have a rider who can have a huge say in 2024. That's why we're not having a new rider discussion for the time being. Let's just make sure that the four riders we have perform well in 2024. With Pedro and Augusto, we now have two successful Moto2 World Champions in the team. And what better way to do that than with two world champions in this landscape? So we want to hold on to the riders we have."

However, Ducati currently not only has a numerical superiority with eight bikes, but also a top-class rider line-up that will reach an unprecedented level of quality in 2024 with Bagnaia, Bastianini, Martin, Bezzecchi, Aldeguer or Di Giannantonio, Morbidelli, Marc and Alex Márquez.

No fewer than 14 world championship titles have been collected in this formation. In a few days it will be 15.

Enea Bastianini: Already rode KTM in 2014

Why is Carlo Pernat already looking around for possible new employers for Bastianini for 2025? Enea is under a lot of pressure at Lenovo and is overshadowed by Ducati favourite Pecco Bagnaia. Jorge Martin could replace the "Bestia" there as early as 2024, as the Spaniard clearly outshone the Italian, who was injured twice, in 2023. And one day, Marc Márquez may also get a Ducati Corse works contract.

The competition in Borgo Panigale is fierce and growing - which is why Luca Marini has already taken the precautionary decision to leave for Repsol Honda.

What nobody remembers: Enea Bastianini has a KTM past, as he contested the Red Bull Rookies Cup in 2013 and won two races - Jerez-2 and the final race in September at Aragón-2. He finished fourth overall in this junior series in 2024 behind Karel Hanika, Jorge Martín and Stefano Manzi.

Incidentally, Jorge Martín won the Rookies Cup in 2014, when Bastianini was already racing in the Moto3 class. He then went on to win the Moto3 World Championship title at Gresini-Honda in 2018.

Enea's MotoGP triumph in Sepang on 12 November 2023 was

the 191st GP victory for a rider from the Red Bull Rookies Cup.

But Bastianini took part in this cup when KTM and Red Bull did not yet have a catchment pool called the "KTM GP Academy", so that talent from the cup kept migrating directly from KTM to Honda Moto3 teams.

This danger no longer exists because these talents are now transferred within Pierer Mobility AG to teams such as Gaviota Aspar GASGAS, Red Bull KTM Ajo, Red Bull KTM Tech3 or Peter Öttl's Liqui Moly Husqvarna Factory Team.

Results MotoGP Race Doha (19/11):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Results MotoGP Sprint Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, +19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.