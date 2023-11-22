Marc Márquez (HRC): "An incredible chapter ends"

The 2023 season at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia will also see the end of Marc Márquez and HRC's former success story. Together, they have celebrated six MotoGP titles, five triple crown wins, 59 GP victories, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions since the Spaniard made his debut in the premier class in 2013 and became world champion at the first attempt as a rookie.

However, the injury plight that has haunted the now 30-year-old Márquez since his serious upper arm injury at the delayed 2020 season opener in Jerez and the lack of power of the RC213V drove the eight-time world champion to Ducati for 2024 - even though he will only be riding a previous year's bike from Borgo Panigale in the Gresini Racing customer team.

Marc Márquez repeatedly emphasisedthat it was the most difficult decision of his life. The Repsol Honda Team will always remain the team close to his heart. Accordingly, the upcoming farewell is difficult for him. "Valencia will be a very difficult weekend - not only on the race track, but also off it," he said. "It will be very emotional. As you know, I'm not a rider who just comes to the track to do his job and that's it. I'm a rider who likes to be with the group and the team and spend time with them. I have a very close relationship with my team, on a human level. That's why it will be a very difficult weekend."

His 2023 season was also difficult, with injury-related retirements, 27 crashes so far and few highlights - above all, of course, third place at Honda's home race in Motegi, which Marc himself described as a "romantic podium".

"It was a year full of highs and lows, emotions and difficult decisions," summarised the MotoGP superstar, who is currently 14th in the standings. "In Valencia, we will try to finish the season in the best possible way. It's a track that I like and that I have good memories of. Of course, it's not just any end to the season. It will be very emotional because an incredible chapter of my sporting career - and my life - is coming to an end."

"Together with the Repsol Honda Team, we have written an incredible story over the past eleven years. The good times and the bad times have contributed to who I am today," Marc Márquez emphasised. "This weekend will be about celebrating what we have achieved and enjoying our time together until the very last moment. Let's make every lap count!"

MotoGP race result, Doha (19/11):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.