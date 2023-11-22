Valencia: The 2023 season finale on free TV and streaming

For the last time, the "Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana" will also be broadcast live on FreeTV in Germany on Saturday and Sunday with a full load of MotoGP action. The entire programme at a glance.

The MotoGP World Championship returns to Europe for the finale, but the final races of the season will start an hour later than usual on Sunday so that the premier class on two wheels does not clash with the Formula 1 start in Abu Dhabi (2pm CET).

ServusTV will broadcast the qualifying sessions and the sprint of the MotoGP class live on free TV in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on Saturday, followed by the three GP races on Sunday - flanked by preliminary reports, analyses and interviews.

A TV alternative to the Austrian private broadcaster is only available in Switzerland: SRF zwei will broadcast the sprint live on TV on Saturday, while the main race on Sunday will be broadcast later as a partial recording.

The full streaming offer

Thevideo and streaming platform ServusTV On not only offers the ServusTV programme in German, but users in Austria can also watch all the action from Friday onwards (all practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races) as a live stream with original English commentary.

If the TV rights allow transmission in Germany as well as Austria, the ServusTV stream with German commentary will also be available as usual for users with an IP address from Germany - i.e. for qualifying sessions and races in all classes.

As a paid alternative, the Dorna live stream is available on motogp.com. A subscription for the entire season usually costs 139.99 euros. Live timing is also included for 148.99 euros. However, the finale in Valencia and thus the decision in this year's MotoGP title fight is now available for the special price of 10 euros!

In return, all sessions are available live and on demand with English commentary on the official website. There are also numerous videos with interviews and insights behind the scenes of the MotoGP World Championship. The archive also contains the best GP races since 1992.

TV programme Valencia GP 2023: