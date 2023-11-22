Lusail Circuit: Reconstruction cost around 500 million US dollars

The lavishly renovated venue for the Qatar GP left the teams and drivers speechless. But anyone travelling to Doha also has a lot to talk about.

The members of the motorbike GP circus were literally left salivating when they saw the new infrastructure of the pit area, the new paddock, the hospitality area, the media centre and the new grandstands around the 5.3 km long Lusail International Circuit for the first time last week on Wednesday or Thursday. The circuit hosted its first MotoGP event in October 2004, the first season opener in the desert in 2007 and the first floodlit GP in Qatari history in March 2008.Even Formula 1 was lagging behind the two-wheelers here - the first Formula 1 night GP was only held in Singapore in September 2008.

The second Formula 1 GP after 2021 took place on 7/8 October 2023 at the Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar, which was rebuilt at huge expense.

The renovations in Lusail (the Qatari name for the first few years was Losail) were completed on 24 September, as announced by the Ashgal Public Works Authority. The further development of the circuit and the construction of the main buildings, grandstands and infrastructure have been completed. The facility was presented to the local media on 24 September. The Formula 1 GP was already sold out at the time.

Dorna reported 26,822 spectators for Sunday. It is difficult to say whether this number should be taken seriously. In the past, MotoGP has often seen only 2000 spectators in the stands.

As before, the track stretches over 5.38 kilometres and has 16 corners and is the only track in the Middle East to host Formula 1 and MotoGP. Formula 1 has so far only competed on the Persian Gulf in Doha in November 2021, when the coronavirus pandemic made many other events (especially in Asia) impossible. However, the MotoGP infrastructure was far from sufficient for F1 promoter Liberty Media. It was only when multi-million euro upgrades were agreed that Liberty Media signed a 10-year Formula 1 contract from 2023 to 2032.

Engineer Youssef Al Emadi, Projects Affairs Director of Ashgal: "We are proud that Ashgal was once again involved in paving the way for one of the most prominent sporting events in the world to come to Qatar."

Engineer Al Emdai added that the entire refurbishment was completed within seven months. They meet the highest international standards and the precise requirements of Formula 1 and will also benefit MotoGP, he added.

The infrastructure of the race track, which was built in 2003, was modernised and new service facilities and access roads were constructed.

Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, President of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and President of Losail International Circuit, said: "With the extensive renovation of the circuit, we now have the qualifying facilities for the major local and international competitions. However, we have retained the original design of the circuit as it has become popular around the world. But we have rebuilt the whole facility so that we can offer motorsport fans a high level of efficiency."

Because Formula 1 required a lot of space for the new VIP Village, the old paddock was extended towards Turn 1 for this purpose. The pit building and the premises above it on the right-hand side of the start-finish straight were adapted to the needs of Formula 1 - including the new Media Centre.

In total, access roads to the north, east and west with a total length of 21 kilometres were newly built, leading to the Umm Ebairioya/Al Sakhama junction. The main roads towards Al Majd Road are still being completed.

The new buildings and facilities will take up around 100,000 square metres. There is a larger fan zone and 5-star VIP areas, and the number of grandstand seats and car parks has also been increased. In addition, there are now no fewer than 50 extremely spacious pits.

The 5.38-kilometre race track has been completely resurfaced and repainted.

New pavements were built, new track boundaries, new safety precautions, an improved lighting system, plus 85 external electronic screens and light panels. Three new tunnels were also dug to the north and south of the track, as well as a pedestrian subway. All the requirements for FIA and FIM homologation were thus fulfilled.

In total, there are now around 15,000 indoor and outdoor parking spaces, and up to 40,000 spectators can be accommodated - in the grandstand at the start/finish and on temporary grandstands in turns 1, 2 and 16.

The canopy, which has a diameter of 60 metres and weighs 330 tonnes, also had to be relocated as part of the renovations. It therefore had to be dismantled and reassembled. A 400-tonne crane was needed for this manoeuvre.

The Losail Circuit was completed more than 20 years ago in just over a year and cost the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) around 58 million US dollars at the time. The rebuilding costs were almost ten times this sum. The Qataris have spared neither expense nor effort to set new standards worldwide.

"The whole facility is now on a new level," marvelled Geoff Dixon, Paddock Manager of MotoGP, during a stopover in Doha on the way to the Indian GP last September.

While no secret was made of the construction costs of the racetrack in 2008, the Qataris are now keeping quiet about the cost of the extensive rebuilding work. However, local experts put the cost at a very credible 500 million US dollars!

Incredible: only eight to nine months construction time

If you asked around the IRTA officials in the paddock, you could sense a lot of admiration for the largely successful construction work. Above all, the punctual completion was astonishing, although we know that there was a lot of talk about slave labour in view of the World Cup and that Doha can be worked on 24 hours a day, 365 days a year - due to the climatic conditions, the lack of labour laws and little consideration for CO2 emissions.

The Qataris completed the entire remodelling in an incredible eight or nine months. Unbelievable when you compare this project with Berlin Airport or the Stuttgart 21 railway station project.

Anyone sitting at the top of the start-finish grandstand can enjoy a view of the world's largest LCD screens, they can see virtually the entire track at a glance - they are the largest screens in the world. And if you take the trouble to walk to the end of the pit lane towards Turn 1 and take the lift to the top floor of the last building, you can see the entire track.

Nevertheless, there were certain inadequacies, but these will certainly be rectified by the next Grand Prix. In the Media Centre, for example, the air conditioning could not be switched off or adjusted a few degrees warmer for two days. Apparently nobody knew where the relevant switches were hidden. The reporters were freezing at 16 degrees and thought they were at an ice speedway race.

White woollen blankets were even handed out at reception!

On Saturday night, some engineer found the right switch and suddenly the room temperature could be regulated.

Qatar: money doesn't matter

Yes, the conditions in Qatar take some getting used to. Colleagues who stayed at the Hilton Hotel on the artificially constructed peninsula "The Pearl" in Doha reported 67 square metre 5-star hotel rooms that cost around € 85 per night in the low season.

Hamad International Airport, home to the renowned Qatar Airways, was built a few years ago and has become a monument of the next century.

The GP organiser and Dorna partner is the Qatar Motor Sports Federation (QMMF), which even financed a Moto2 GP team for many years and has excellent relations with the emirate's ruling family. This is why either "Qatar Bank" or "Qatar Airways" is the GP name sponsor.

Money plays no role for the Qataris, they use sporting events of all kinds to promote tourism worldwide, because as soon as the oil and gas runs dry one day, the big business will be made with tourists. The visa requirement for Europeans was abolished long ago as a precautionary measure.

Whereas 19 years ago the GP circus in Qatar still enjoyed the freedom of fools and nobody cared about traffic rules and speed limits, today you chug from one speed trap to the next, almost every traffic light has video surveillance, so you'd better drive at 60, 80, 100 or 120 km/h, otherwise it can be expensive.

Accidents must be avoided at all costs. "When in doubt, it's always the foreigner's fault," a businessman warned me.

You shouldn't talk on the phone, drink or eat while driving. But in my 15 or so visits to Doha, I have never been hit by a car.

A lot has changed since the World Cup. In the city centre of Doha, there were always illuminated signs above the road with the words "Fasten Seat Belt".

You can see crazy skyscrapers and towers and even after the World Cup, there is always a giant crane looming over the landscape.

And between the colossal skyscrapers and luxury hotels in the city centre, you keep coming across dilapidated single-storey buildings from the Wilhelminian era that seem to have fallen out of time.

On my first visit to Doha in 2005, there were still wild camels lying next to the motorway on the way to the race track, but the satellite city of Lusail City with 200,000 inhabitants was built there for the World Cup.

In 2004, Qatar had 400,000 inhabitants; soon there will be 3 million.

Road traffic has increased considerably, and you can see signs for a "metro station" every 400 metres in the city. But I strongly suspect that nobody has been using them since the World Cup.

I doubt that there are driving schools in Qatar. Every roundabout is like the Wild West, all right of way rules are thoroughly disregarded, if there are any at all, and you don't know whether you should fear the 5 metre high V12 SUVs more or the numerous pizza couriers on their 125cc motorbikes, who drive in the slipstream at a speed of 100 km/h with a one metre gap between them, possibly posting a picture on Instagram with their left hand on their iPhone.

They are probably looking for the shadow of the vehicle in front, because nobody needs to save fuel when the price per litre is around 58 euro cents.

By the way: weren't we told that the rich Qataris would dismantle the football stadiums after the World Cup and rebuild them for free in some developing third world country?

So far, they haven't kept their word.

In any case, I'm glad that floodlights have been used in Lusail since 2008. Because in October 2005 it was already 39 degrees at 9 o'clock in the morning.

And while in 2008 the MotoGP race only started at 1 pm local time, last year it started at 6 pm local time, this time at 8 pm.

In the first floodlit years, I felt like a night walker, because training went on until 1.35am.

In 2008, I wrote until 6.30am on Monday, then I packed up. At the same time, my South African colleague Michael Scott stood up at the next table in the Media Centre. "Are you finished?" I enquired. His telling reply: "I have finished and I am finished."

I dashed straight to the hotel - and arrived at 7 a.m. just in time for the opening of the breakfast buffet.

This time (departure from Doha at 2.30 a.m.) I was back in Zurich by 7 a.m. on Monday.