Bagnaia on Martin's tyre complaints: Get the maximum out of it

After the frustrating Qatar GP, Jorge Martin complained that the 2023 MotoGP World Championship had been decided by a bad tyre. World championship leader Pecco Bagnaia knows the problem from his own experience.

"Maybe the same thing happened to Jorge as it did to me on Saturday," surmised Pecco Bagnaia shortly after the main race in Doha , referring to the lack of grip he described at the rear in the sprint on Saturday.

However, what the Ducati factory rider did not say, partly because open criticism of Michelin is contractually forbidden, was expressed very clearly by Jorge Martin in his disappointment on Sunday evening: he felt cheated out of his world championship chances by a rear tyre that was as hard as stone.

Bagnaia was more diplomatic on the subject when asked about his title rival's complaints. "Unfortunately we get situations like this - and you can't manage it. You can prepare the whole weekend perfectly, then you start the race and it feels different. We need to improve that and we also know very well that this kind of problem is increasing at the moment because the pace and the limit are being pushed further and further. We are getting faster and faster every time. If you compare it even with last year, on some tracks [over the race distance] we were ten or 15 seconds slower, like in Malaysia for example. So a small thing with the tyres can make a big difference."

"In the sprint my rear tyre was not as perfect as the tyre on Saturday morning. That can lead to me losing two to three tenths every lap. That's not much, but it can make a big difference," summarised the Ducati works rider. "We have to deal with it and get the maximum out of these situations. I was perhaps lucky that the race on Saturday was only eleven laps long. But you can't control it."

Martin had the tyre problem in the main race over 22 laps and was unable to finish higher than 10th. As a result, Bagnaia extended his lead to 21 points in second place. "Coming to Valencia with this lead certainly puts me in the best possible situation," said the defending champion. "But it's very easy to lose points in this championship, where up to 37 points are up for grabs each weekend. It certainly won't be easy, but we are in the best possible situation," emphasised the 26-year-old Italian.

The 2018 Moto2 World Champion has already fought for the title against Yamaha ace Fabio Quartararo in each of the past two years, and this season he is up against a fellow brand rider. Is it the toughest World Championship battle of his career so far? "Yes, for sure, also because I've made a lot of mistakes this season," admitted Bagnaia. "We could have had a lot more points now, but despite the mistakes we are always in the World Championship fight. Fighting against a rider who is so strong and so energetic, especially when chasing times and in the sprints, is not easy - also because he has the same bike and we can compare the data."

"Compared to last year, it's much tougher. But I think we are handling the situation well and are always very competitive and strong on Sunday. For next year - and even before that for Valencia - I will certainly have to improve my feeling on Saturday," says Pecco.

MotoGP race result, Doha (19.11.):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.