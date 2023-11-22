Jerez: Bradl and Pirro prepare for Valencia test

MotoGP fans will have to wait until Tuesday for the first winter test with all the stars, but the test riders from Honda and Ducati are already giving us a foretaste of 2024: the pictures.

The 2023 MotoGP title will be decided this weekend at the season finale in Valencia, but at the same time everything is already being prepared behind the scenes for the only and therefore particularly important test day with the regular riders before the winter break: On Tuesday, 28 November, the 2024 pre-season begins at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo - among other things, fans can then look forward to the debut of Marc Márquez on the Gresini Ducati and the first MotoGP laps of Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta on the RC16.

Of course, it will also be interesting to see what the manufacturers come up with for 2024, although the final stage of development is not usually brought to the track until the tests in February (from 6 to 8 February in Sepang and from 19 to 20 February in Qatar).

In preparation for the Valencia test, the HRC, Ducati and KTM test teams are in action this week at the Circuito de Jerez - Michele Pirro on Wednesday and Thursday, Stefan Bradl has even been riding for three days since Monday. From the outside, it is clear to see that the RC213V is being fine-tuned, including the aerodynamics, as it was at the previous test in Jerez (31 October and 1 November).

Also in action in Jerez is Jonas Folger, who is testing alongside Mika Kallio on a Moto2 machine for WP Suspension. The company, which belongs to the Pierer Mobility Group, has already achieved 14 Moto2 GP victories with KTM and is planning to convert the Moto2 teams of Red Bull KTM Ajo, GASGAS Aspar and Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP from Öhlins to WP in the coming season.