Tyre pressure offence: 15 drivers face time penalties

After the night race in Doha, four more MotoGP riders were given an official warning for under-pressurisation: Johann Zarco, Augusto Fernández, Jack Miller and Alex Márquez.

In the 2023 MotoGP season, the tyre pressures in the front tyres will be monitored for the first time using standardised sensors from LDL. Originally, drastic penalties would have been imposed after just three Grands Prix if the minimum pressures prescribed by Michelin were not adhered to.

This is because the French tyre supplier is convinced that falling below the limit could jeopardise the durability of the tyre, especially because the aerodynamic outgrowths, devices and the like are putting more and more strain on the front tyre.

On the other hand, less pressure means more grip. In addition, the riders and teams repeatedly emphasise that they cannot and do not want to start with too high a pressure because the tyre temperature and thus the air pressure in the front tyre rises quickly in the pack, which in turn increases the risk of crashing - and the course of the race is of course almost impossible to predict.

In practice, the implementation of this regulation therefore proved to be complicated and its introduction was postponed several times until the regulation finally came into force with the Silverstone GP after the summer break.

The following applies: The target value for the front tyre, which was set at 1.88 bar (but can vary slightly depending on the track), must be maintained for more than 30 percent of the time in the sprint (15 or fewer laps) and more than 50 percent in the Grand Prix (more than 15 laps).

As the system is new and was introduced during an ongoing season, there is no threat of disqualification until further notice. Instead, the FIM MotoGP stewards agreed on a staggered penalty system in the form of time penalties, which are added up after the race:



1st offence: Warning

2nd offence: 3-second penalty

3rd offence: 6-second penalty

4th offence: 12-second penalty

At the Catalunya GP, Maverick Viñales was the first MotoGP rider to receive a warning. At the Thailand GP, it was his Aprilia team-mate Aleix Espargaró who was the first to be given a 3-second time penalty for a second tyre pressure offence of the current season, which dropped him from fifth to eighth place in the standings.

A scenario that threatens a whole series of MotoGP aces in the season finale: 18 riders have already received an official warning. Pedrosa, Bautista and Lecuona will not be on the grid in Valencia, while the remaining 15 MotoGP riders on this long list are threatened with time penalties for the next offence - including both title contenders.

Official warnings for tyre pressure have been issued so far:

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia) in the Montmeló GP race

Dani Pedrosa* (KTM) in the Misano GP race

Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) in the Mandalika GP race

Raúl Fernández (Aprilia) in the Mandalika GP race

Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) in the Mandalika GP race

Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) in the Mandalika GP race

Pol Espargaró (KTM) in the Buriram GP race

Jorge Martin (Ducati) in the GP race at Buriram

Marc Márquez (Honda) in the Buriram GP race

Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Luca Marini (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Álvaro Bautista* (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Enea Bastianini (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Iker Lecuona* (Honda) in the Sepang GP race

Johann Zarco (Ducati) in the GP race from Lusail

Augusto Fernández (KTM) in the GP race of Lusail

Jack Miller (KTM) in the Lusail GP race

Alex Márquez (Ducati) one GP race from Lusail



*= Wildcard/replacement rider

A 3-second penalty for the second offence:

Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) in the Buriram GP race