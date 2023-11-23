Cristian Gabbarini: "Pecco is still learning"

Cristian Gabbarini has been his crew chief since Pecco Bagnaia's MotoGP debut in the 2019 season. The experienced Italian has already worked with stars such as Casey Stoner and Jorge Lorenzo and is now on the verge of renewed success.

Cristian Gabbarini was already there in 2007 when Casey Stoner won the first world championship for Ducati in Japan. Last year, he led Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia to the second title for the squad from Borgo Panigale fifteen years after Stoner's historic success. Gabbarini and Bagnaia are two calm personalities who go well together.

Cristian, what surprised and impressed you when you met Pecco for the first time?

From a human point of view, I immediately realised that Pecco is a good guy. Very calm and very polite. Technically, he was very fast with new tyres and that was important for qualifying. But he struggled with used tyres and had a lot to learn when the tyres degraded. I was and still am impressed by his ability to adapt his riding style to the conditions. When he joined the Pramac Ducati team, he was not a late brakeman. Now he is very strong on the brakes and fast with old tyres. This is not normal and cannot be expected from every rider. But he has been able to adapt a few things to his riding style that have helped him a lot.

Do you talk a lot about set-up and tactics?

Yes, we talk about the best way to approach a race and try to develop a strategy for every scenario. Even if a race sometimes doesn't go the way you expect it to. But that's part of our job. In the end, he - as the driver - makes the decisions. He never puts me under pressure. The pressure comes with my job and comes from many things, such as my position in the championship. But as I said, working with him is very easy, he is a calm and polite guy who is a good listener. He might say "no" from time to time, but then he can say "yes" after thinking about it.

When will we see Pecco at his best?

He developed right from the start. But when he joined the Ducati factory team, he took a big step forward. And he is still developing. Sometimes he does something we didn't expect. That's how he manages to surprise us, even when we think we already know his level. Then he does something unexpected in the next race and that proves that he is still learning as a driver.

In your opinion, what was his best race this year?

One of the best was definitely Jerez. We had problems all weekend, but in the end he even made the last step in the race. He learnt something during that race. You might remember that he had to give back a position after overtaking Jack [Miller]. I thought that was nothing special, but still ... He overtook Jack again and realised when and where he had to attack Brad [Binder] to win the race.



For me it was the perfect race, a masterclass. Austria was also a good race, but we know that the Ducati is always strong at the Red Bull Ring, so we expected to have a good race there. But in Jerez you can easily have problems because of the track layout, so I think it was the best race.

You worked with Stoner and also with Lorenzo. Are you and Pecco the perfect pair?

The ideal couple is when both get on perfectly. Every time that happens, you are the perfect couple. For me, that's the case with Pecco.