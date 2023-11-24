Zarco: "Jorge to Lenovo would be bad for Pramac"

After eight sprint wins and four GP victories in the first 19 Grands Prix, the Ducati Corse bosses are naturally wondering whether they should replace Lenovo-Ducati works rider Enea Bastianini with Jorge Martin for 2024.

"If Jorge were to be transferred to Lenovo, that would be the worst setback for Team Pramac," said Johann Zarco. "Because at the moment everything is working well, he is fighting for the world championship. It would not be good for team owner Paolo Campinoti, and for the factory team it would just create more problems for Pecco. Now both riders are doing their job. If there were to be a swap, it would be strange. The contracts are signed. Why should there be such a change now? Martin signed with Ducati for two years last year. The plan was for him to ride a factory bike at Pramac and be treated almost like a factory rider and Pramac almost like a factory team. Yes, because of his results he could earn a place in the works team. But something else has been agreed, which means they have to kick Bastianini out of the factory team."

"Sure, Bastianini hasn't found the feeling he wanted for the GP23 this year. But he had a serious and lengthy injury at the start of the season. Nevertheless, it would be strange if such a change were to take place now," said Zarco. "With contract games like this, you sometimes lose hope..."

Would the Pramac team be a better environment for Jorge because he has less pressure there than in the factory team? Zarco: "Hm. The way Jorge is approaching his job at the moment, almost nothing can happen to him. He is extremely focussed and feels super good. If he can also find this mood in the factory team, he will also be fast there. But at Pramac we work almost like a factory team. That's why I'm convinced that he would deliver the same performance in the factory team if he were to switch. He would certainly take his technical crew with Daniele Romagnoli and his data engineer with him. If Jorge has a similar crew around him, everything will also work well in the Ducati factory team."

Pramac team owner Paolo Campinoti is used to handing over young riders to the Ducati Corse factory team. In 2019, for example, he fought to keep Jack Miller for another year and then handed Bagnaia and Miller over to the factory team at the same time for 2021.

Now he does not want to put any obstacles in the way of Jorge Martin if the rider and Ducati are in favour of a team change. "That will be decided by Ducati," said Campinoti when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com.

The decision requires a lot of tact from Gigi Dall'Igna. Firstly, Bastianini's option for the Lenovo team was honoured in the summer. His manager Carlo Pernat can prove this in writing. Secondly, Bastianini and Bagnaia didn't clash much less frequently in 2022 and 2023 than Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, who narrowly lost out to the "Bestia" at Lenovo a year ago - and has since earned his place.

Ducati absolutely has to keep a calibre like the #89 happy. Otherwise, the fast Spaniard will switch to Honda, Aprilia, Yamaha or KTM after 2024.

Results MotoGP race Doha (19.11.):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Results MotoGP Sprint Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.