The MotoGP final live on ServusTV: The forecast

Can Francesco Bagnaia successfully defend his world championship title? Or will Jorge Martín become the first privateer to take the MotoGP crown? ServusTV expert Alex Hofmann: "The starting position speaks in favour of Pecco."

For the 20th time, the champion of the premier class in the world championships for road motorbikes, which have been held since 1949, will be crowned at the season finale. The tyre drama involving Jorge Martín last weekend puts Pecco Bagnaia, who had complained of similar problems after the sprint, in the role of favourite. ServusTV expert Alex Hofmann: "Qatar has left a somewhat bitter aftertaste. That's a shame for the whole World Championship."

Because everything was actually set up for a thrilling duel on the Lusail International Circuit. "In the end, the two barely met on the track," says Hofmann, who is calling for the differences in quality in a production line to be analysed in order to avoid such cases in the future. "A normal consumer doesn't even notice these nuances. But at the highest level, a tenth of a second decides whether you win or only come eighth."

In this respect, the ServusTV expert can understand Martín's frustration, who even spoke of a stolen World Championship. "He's been absolutely on a par since Barcelona, sometimes above it." The Pramac rider, who is now 21 points behind, almost travelled to the showdown with a lead over the Ducati works rider. Three laps before the end, Fabio Di Giannantonio took the lead in Qatar and Bagnaia came within a whisker of overtaking his compatriot on the counter-attack. "This scene shows that anything is possible in Valencia too."

Ultimately, the Gresini rider celebrated his first victory in what was possibly his penultimate MotoGP race. "Diggia is a bit of a tragic figure," said Hofmann, referring to the last five race weekends in which the out-of-contract Roman collected the most championship points after the two title contenders. "Not only did he impress with his speed, but he didn't even have to go under minimum pressure with the front tyre. But you also have to ask: Why so late?"

On the compact circuit in Valencia, characterised by a long straight and a narrow, complicated infield, where the chequered flag of the motorbike world championship will fall for the 21st time, almost everything speaks in favour of the defending champion. "Pecco can ride from a controlling position, weigh up the risks and manage them a little," explained Hofmann. "Jorge will get incredible support from the spectators in Spain. He has nothing to lose, has to go all-in, avoid mistakes and hope that something happens."

However, the supporting cast could also play a key role in the title fight. "Everyone is motivated to finish the season well. Diggia certainly has nothing to lose. And some drivers who have not yet received a caution can play with the tyre pressure." For Martín, the goal must be to score maximum points, so Hofmann does not expect a decision until Sunday. "Jorge has proven to be the best sprinter and I'm pretty sure that he will finish ahead of Pecco on Saturday."

Around the race action, ServusTV will be looking at the title duel as well as the tyre issue that came to a head in Qatar and analysing how the problem could be solved. One film feature deals with Marc Márquez's Honda farewell, another with Pol Espargaró's new phase in his career. In addition, promising candidates for the two open MotoGP positions are discussed. In Moto2, there's a look ahead to 2024 and possible promotions to the premier class. And in Moto3, world champion Jaume Masìa is honoured, but the controversial racing tactics of the Leopard team are also examined.

Alina Marzi reports directly from the pit lane of the Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo with Gustl Auinger, while Christian Brugger and Alex Hofmann provide commentary and analyses.



ServusTV and the streaming platform ServusTV On will broadcast the season finale from Valencia live with the qualifying and sprint on Saturday from 10:40 and the races on Sunday from 11:20.

Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana LIVE on ServusTV:



Saturday (25 November):

10:40 a.m.: Qualifying MotoGP LIVE

11:35 am: Qualifying analysis

12:40 p.m.: Qualifying Moto3 LIVE

13:45: Qualifying Moto2 LIVE

14:30: Sprint MotoGP LIVE

15:25: Sprint analysis



Sunday (26 November):

11:20 am: Start of the live broadcast

12:00: Race Moto3 LIVE

13:15: Race Moto2 LIVE

15:00: Race MotoGP LIVE

15:45: Analysis MotoGP