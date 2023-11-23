Pol Espargaró before saying goodbye: "Should I cry?"

After 165 MotoGP appearances in three different teams over ten years, three pole positions, one fastest race lap and eight podium finishes (no wins), an important stage in Pol Espargaró's life comes to an end here in Valencia. The devastating crash on Friday at the Portuguese GP on 24 March led to a four-and-a-half-month injury lay-off and forced the 32-year-old Spaniard into the role of MotoGP test and replacement rider for the two teams Red Bull KTM and GASGAS Tech3 at the Pierer Group for 2024.

Pol has repeatedly emphasised recently that although he is not yet fully recovered, he is still convinced that he deserves a regular place in the premier class. That's why he listened to Repsol-Honda's ideas in October, where he was being discussed as Marc Márquez's successor, although he didn't exactly part company with HRC on the best of terms at the end of 2022.

Does this weekend feel a bit different to previous ones? "Yes, it's a bit cooler than in Sepang and Doha," laughed the 2013 Moto2 World Champion. "I admit I have butterflies in my stomach. I don't have to talk to the technicians here as much as usual, because this is a track where I can ride as often as I want. In comparison, the floodlit GP in Lusail was something unique, because not everyone can ride there under the lights. I really enjoyed that event. Now we're coming up to the last Grand Prix of the year and it's probably my last race as a regular rider. That's not an everyday occurrence..."

Two years ago at Valencia, Tech3-KTM bid a wistful farewell to Lecuona and Petrucci, and last year Remy Gardner and Raúl Fernández left. "What do I expect? Should I cry? Maybe it will happen," smiled the GASGAS rider. "I'm not normally a person who has his emotions under control. I'll let it go, if it happens with my boys and my team on Sunday, then it will happen. It would just be a natural thing because I've been in this paddock for 15 years. Or more, that's crazy, a huge amount of time. I've done a lot of races and gained a lot of experience. Especially here in Valencia at the finale, I've experienced a lot. That brings back a lot of memories. Yes, tears may flow. But I don't want the emotions to overshadow my weekend. I want to perform as professionally as possible and do everything as can be expected of me. I'm counting on being able to show a good performance here. This is a track that I like."

Pol is approaching his 287th Grand Prix in total and has achieved his first MotoGP podium here - he roared to an amazing third place in the rain here in 2018 in his second Red Bull KTM year.

"I'm definitely determined to have fun this weekend. It will be fine," added Pol, who rode for Tech3-Yamaha for three years from 2024 to 2016, then four years with Red Bull KTM, 2021 and 2022 with Repsol-Honda (2 podiums), then 2023 with GASGAS Tech3.

"As a contracted rider, this is a farewell for me," said Espargaró. "It's impossible to say whether there will be a reunion or a return as a regular rider. But you never know. If I've learnt anything in this sport, it's that in this paddock you never know what will happen in the future. Because things can change very quickly. But I am sure that I will be the one to make this decision. My health is not yet up to scratch, but I have planned extensive rehab. Maybe I'll be back in my normal condition after the winter. The level in MotoGP is very high and there are fast young riders coming up who have a lot of energy and talent. If I'm in good health, I might think about taking on this competition. At the moment I can't, because I'm not in the physical condition I want to be in."

